Coronavirus updates: New patients in Placer, Contra Costa; Santa Clara up to 11 in California

The coronavirus outbreak continues to develop in California, with Contra Costa and Placer counties each reporting an additional case of the illness Tuesday evening and the latter declaring a local health emergency.
In separate statements, Placer County reported that an older adult patient is "critically ill" and in isolation at a local hospital, becoming that county's second reported case of the virus; and Contra Costa Health Services said it confirmed the first locally originating case of COVID-19 involving a resident of the East Bay Area county. Both are presumptive positives, tested by local public health labs and awaiting further confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Placer officials say the patient there was likely exposed to the virus while on a Grand Princess cruise ship that went from San Francisco to Mexico between Feb. 11 and Feb. 22, according to the county news release. Another case linked to that cruise ship was reported by Sonoma County health officials, The Press Democrat reports.
The Contra Costa case, though, is believed to be "community spread," with health officials saying in a Tuesday evening statement that the patient has no known contact with an infected individual and no known travel to a high-risk area. The case is the fourth for Contra Costa County, with the other three being treated in hospitals there after being repatriated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship last month.
Six new L.A. County cases in 48 hours
Los Angeles County public health officials said in a Wednesday morning press conference there have been six new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the past 48 hours, with Kathryn Barger, chairwoman of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, declaring a local health emergency.
All six cases were linked to travel or known contact with a confirmed, existing case of COVID-19, health officials said.
Two more in Santa Clara
Santa Clara County on Tuesday also announced two additional cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total there to a California-leading 11. Health officials are still investigating the potential source of exposure for those two most recent cases, the county said in a news release, and has already had two cases "determined to be community transmission."
Cases of the coronavirus that are believed to be contracted through community exposure have now been reported in Santa Clara, Solano, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.
According to ABC 7, the Contra Costa County patient is an adult male and is also in critical condition at a hospital.
The Placer County coronavirus patient is the second case there in two days. The first was a Placer resident employed at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville who was among 93 health care workers exposed to a Solano County woman believed to be the first U.S. instance of community-transmitted coronavirus.
Where in California has the coronavirus been reported?
Public health officials have noted presumptive positive or CDC-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the following counties as of Tuesday evening. These include Americans repatriated from Wuhan, China, or the Diamond Princess, who have been treated at hospitals in California.
-- Alameda
You have free articles remaining.
-- Humboldt
-- Los Angeles
-- Orange
-- Placer
-- Sacramento
-- San Benito
-- San Diego
-- Santa Clara
-- San Mateo
-- Solano
-- Sonoma
What are the U.S. and worldwide totals?
As of Wednesday morning, a map maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed more than 94,000 cases of the coronavirus reported globally. More than 80,000 of those have been in mainland China, followed by South Korea with over 5,600, Iran with close to 3,000 and Italy with just over 2,500.
The United States has surpassed 125 COVID-19 infections, which is about double the total reported late last week by Johns Hopkins.
The majority of the 3,214 deaths have come in the Hubei province of China (more than 2,870 fatalities as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins). Nine deaths have been reported in the United States, all in Washington state.
The World Health Organization has given the coronavirus outbreak a "very high" risk factor assessment but has not declared it a global pandemic, due to the high majority of virus activity occurring in China.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.