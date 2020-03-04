Coronavirus updates: New patients in Placer, Contra Costa; Santa Clara up to 11 in California

The coronavirus outbreak continues to develop in California, with Contra Costa and Placer counties each reporting an additional case of the illness Tuesday evening and the latter declaring a local health emergency.

In separate statements, Placer County reported that an older adult patient is "critically ill" and in isolation at a local hospital, becoming that county's second reported case of the virus; and Contra Costa Health Services said it confirmed the first locally originating case of COVID-19 involving a resident of the East Bay Area county. Both are presumptive positives, tested by local public health labs and awaiting further confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Placer officials say the patient there was likely exposed to the virus while on a Grand Princess cruise ship that went from San Francisco to Mexico between Feb. 11 and Feb. 22, according to the county news release. Another case linked to that cruise ship was reported by Sonoma County health officials, The Press Democrat reports.