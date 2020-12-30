Coronavirus updates: Newsom to talk with Dr. Fauci about California's COVID situation

After an initial three-week period, regions will be released from the order once state health officials mathematically project ICU availability will be at or above 15% four weeks into the future.

Greater Sacramento, which has been in the stay-at-home order since Dec. 11, will see its three-week window end Friday. The Bay Area's will end Jan. 8. The state will provide ICU projections once those preliminary periods end.

Concerning strain first located in UK found in US

A potentially more contagious strain of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the U.S. for the first time, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.

The strain, first identified in the United Kingdom, is believed to be more contagious and possibly up to 70% more transmissible, but there is no evidence that it is deadlier or resistant to vaccines.

The case remains under investigation, but the man who tested positive for the strain had no recent travel history, Colorado officials said.

Vaccines behind schedule nationwide. What about California?