Coronavirus updates: What California's flatter growth curve means for shutdown, hospitals

Officials were asked how long their cache of equipment would last. The survey asked about their ventilator supply, and requested officials grade on a one-to-five scale their supply of masks, gloves, and gowns for the next eight weeks. A "five" signaled the least concern, while a "one" meant a facility had "exhausted" its options.

Some 300 hospitals that responded to the voluntary survey disclosed their assessment of existing supplies and outlined concerns they had about the looming crisis. At the time of the survey, only about 160 had been infected and two people had died.

In Sacramento, Sutter Medical Center said staff reportedly had exhausted supply options on masks, gowns and ventilators. Face shields and gloves, the hospital said, had no supply chain, were being reused and were in need of replacing, resulting in a "two" on the scale.

Renee Altaffer, a trauma and intensive care nurse and union leader at Sutter Roseville Medical Center, said the hospital had been discussing shortages since February.

"The management and some of the physicians were going around, 'Nobody can wear masks anymore. Unless you're actively taking care of someone who is infected, you can't just walk around wearing a mask.' " Altaffer said.

