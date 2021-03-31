Coronavirus vaccine clinic scheduled for Monday in Yountville

The Yountville Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the town of Yountville and Safeway supermarkets, is organizing a coronavirus vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The clinic will be held at the Community Center on Washington Street.

Residents 50 and older can sign up for immunizations, in line with California guidelines on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. About 400 appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Monday clinic will provide the first of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and visitors will make appointments at the event for second doses at a follow-up clinic scheduled for May 3.

To make your appointment for the Yountville clinic, visit https://mhealthsystem.com/SWYYountvilleCovid

Please note that on the scheduling page, the calendar is currently in the month of March, and users will need to click the right arrow to move the calendar to April, where it will show open slots for Monday, April 5.