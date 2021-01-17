Coronavirus vaccine comes to seniors, staff at Napa home

Another Brookdale resident, Dori Preston, saw her outside trips dry up only a few months after arriving at the home in October 2019. In addition to doing without restaurant trips and drives to American Canyon and around the county, “what really got to me was when we could no longer go to the grocery store or the pharmacy – thank God for Amazon,” said the 76-year-old Preston as she waited for her shot while the public-address system played Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Although Brookdale Napa has reported no coronavirus infections among its residents since the first Napa County cases were reported in March 2020, the home’s director said news of the vaccine’s arrival has come as a relief to those largely cut off from family, friends and routines due to the need for social distancing to stem the pandemic’s spread, especially among the oldest and most vulnerable.

“People are excited; our residents are definitely excited,” Steven Mattingly said Thursday. “They see it as a ticket to a return to something like their normal lives.”

With residents between the ages of 66 and 103, Brookdale became one of the first local communities targeted for early supplies of the coronavirus vaccine, for which federal, state and local authorities have prioritized group homes and front-line health care workers to receive initially scarce reserves.