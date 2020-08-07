Coroner identifies Napa child killed in motor vehicle accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's Office has identified the child who was killed Thursday afternoon in a motor vehicle accident in west Napa.

The 2-year-old victim was Maximilian Alamanza of Napa. He was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford said Friday.

Police said the child and his mother had been visiting Buhman Park on Buhman Avenue, across from Browns Valley Elementary. As they left the park to get into their parked vehicle, the child wandered into the path of a northbound vehicle shortly before 3 p.m., police said.

The Napa Fire Department rendered aid at the scene. The child was pronounced dead at Queen of the Valley at 3:40 p.m., Wofford said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Police said it does not appear that speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

Buhman Avenue was closed for almost three hours for the police investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this event is asked to contact Officer Mike Fullmore at mfullmore@cityofnapa.org or call (707) 257-7880. You may also text an anonymous tip to the Napa Police Department by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).