The Napa County Coroner identified 51-year-old Tai Anh Vu of Santa Rosa as the man who died in a Wednesday night collision in Calistoga.
Vu died due to injuries from a traffic collision and fire, said Henry Wofford of the Napa County Sheriff's Office, which oversees coroner operations.
An initial California Highway Patrol report on the incident said Vu was killed Wednesday night after his mini-van collided at 8:30 p.m. with a truck at the intersection of Tubbs Lane and Highway 128 outside Calistoga, CHP said in its press release.
CHP Sgt. William Bradshaw said Friday that there was a vehicle fire, but officers couldn't tell whether that was what ultimately killed the driver. There was "intense intrusion" into Vu's car, he said.
The CHP said in its press release that a large water transport truck driven by Middletown resident Misael Vasquez-Rodriguez, 35, was heading northbound on Highway 128. For unknown reasons, Vu, who was westbound on Tubbs Lane, failed to stop at a stop sign.
The truck driver was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with major injuries, CHP said. The roadway was closed for three hours, officials said.