The Napa County Coroner's office released the identity Tuesday of the passenger killed Monday morning when a vehicle carrying five people crashed on Dry Creek Road.
The deceased was Edelmira Ruiz-Lopez, 25, of Santa Rosa, said Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford.
Ruiz-Lopez was killed when a Chevy Suburban ran off the roadway and rolled down a hillside, ejecting her.
The CHP said the vehicle was traveling too fast on a rain-slick roadway.
The driver and the other passengers were from Sonoma County, the CHP said.