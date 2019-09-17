{{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County Coroner's office released the identity Tuesday of the passenger killed Monday morning when a vehicle carrying five people crashed on Dry Creek Road.

The deceased was Edelmira Ruiz-Lopez, 25, of Santa Rosa, said Coroner's spokesperson Henry Wofford.

Ruiz-Lopez was killed when a Chevy Suburban ran off the roadway and rolled down a hillside, ejecting her.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The CHP said the vehicle was traveling too fast on a rain-slick roadway. 

The driver and the other passengers were from Sonoma County, the CHP said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.