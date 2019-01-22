Try 1 month for 99¢

The motorist who died Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson Street was identified Tuesday as Joanne Fay of Napa, according to the Napa County Coroner.

Fay, 78, may have suffered a medical event while driving, said Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the Napa County Sheriff's Office. 

Napa Police are continuing their investigation of the collision between a SUV driven by Fay and a car that shut down southbound lanes of Jefferson Street near Claremont Way for six hours.

The SUV veered into oncoming traffic shortly after 3 p.m. and struck the car, flipping it onto its roof, police said. 

