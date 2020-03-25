You are the owner of this article.
Coroner: Man found dead near south Napa trail died by suicide

A 67-year-old man found dead Saturday afternoon off a wooded walking trail in south Napa took his own life, county authorities said.

The Napa County coroner's office identified the person as Edward Dellagana of Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the county sheriff's office. Dellagana's death was an apparent suicide by hanging, some 300 yards south of the River to Ridge Trail a mile west of Highway 221, Wofford said Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear when Dellagana died, or whether and when relatives or friends had reported him missing.

A hiker on the trail, which connects Skyline Wilderness Park in the east to Kennedy Park in the west, found Dellagana's body at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Wofford said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

