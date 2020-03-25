Coroner: Man found dead near south Napa trail died by suicide

A 67-year-old man found dead Saturday afternoon off a wooded walking trail in south Napa took his own life, county authorities said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Napa County coroner's office identified the person as Edward Dellagana of Napa, according to Henry Wofford, spokesperson for the county sheriff's office. Dellagana's death was an apparent suicide by hanging, some 300 yards south of the River to Ridge Trail a mile west of Highway 221, Wofford said Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear when Dellagana died, or whether and when relatives or friends had reported him missing.

A hiker on the trail, which connects Skyline Wilderness Park in the east to Kennedy Park in the west, found Dellagana's body at 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Wofford said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 9 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.