A 27-year-old male suspect in a reported assault on a female was shot and killed by a Napa Police officer early Wednesday morning after a foot chase and struggle, Chief Robert Plummer reported.
Plummer said events unfolded after the dispatch center got a call at 1:48 a.m. of a male assaulting a female. A Napa Police statement said officers were sent to the Kentwood Apartments, which are on Soscol Avenue and River Glen Drive. The male, later identified by the coroner as David Alejandro Molina of Napa, was reported to be armed with a handgun.
Molina left the apartments and was soon found skateboarding along Soscol, according to the statement. Officers asked him to put his hands up and get on the ground, but he instead ran to the nearby Vineyard Terrace apartments at Soscol and Stonehouse Drive.
An officer continued to chase him and asked him to cooperate for "several minutes," but Molina kept running, according to the statement.
The chase took the officer and the suspect into a wooded area near the Vineyard Terrace apartments. There was a struggle and "gunfire erupted," Plummer said.
No residents were in harm's way, Plummer said.
The officer, who sustained minor unspecified injuries, used his department-issued rifle, according to the statement. Molina was declared dead by emergency medical responders at 2:05 a.m., according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.
Police will release the name of the officer within 48 hours, Plummer said.
Per department policy, the officer will be taken off duty while the investigation continues, Plummer said. Before being returned to duty, the officer would have to be evaluated by a psychologist, he said.
The body remained at the scene of the shooting at daybreak, awaiting a coroner's investigation, Plummer said.
A Sheriff's Office dog could be seen Wednesday morning sniffing around a grass yard on the Vineyard Terrace property at the Soscol and Stonehouse intersection. The dog led officers around the back of the property and past several units.
The dog was later seen under a navy blue Napa police pop-up tent that was propped up on an incline in a wooded area in the back of Vineyard Terrace.
Vineyard Terrace resident Daniel Karabedian put on a Raiders sweatshirt Wednesday morning and surveyed the crime scene from the porch of his first-floor unit.
He said he woke up at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a crime scene in his backyard and a Sheriff's truck pulling in front of his unit. It's a quiet area, he said, which made his early morning wake-up call all the more surprising, he said.
Plummer said he didn't know if any weapons had been recovered.
The investigation is being led by the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which sits under the Sheriff's Office, according to the statement.
Police said they will issue a more complete report on Monday once more interviews are conducted and images from an officer's body camera are reviewed.
Soscol north of Lincoln was shut down much of the night and Wednesday morning while officers looked for evidence.
This was the department's first officer-involved shooting of the year. In 2017, there were two.
In March 2017, Noel Aaron Russell, 23, was killed when he advanced on an officer with a knife in a parking lot north of South Napa Marketplace. The Napa County District Attorney's Office determined that the shooting was justified.
Russell, who had been living in a tent next to the Napa River, had used meth and consumed alcohol before threatening shoppers with a knife just before the confrontation with police, District Attorney Allison Haley reported.
In April 2017, Stephen Connard Ferry, 64, was killed in a hail of bullets after a shootout with officers from Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff's Office. Police were called after Ferry, who was heavily intoxicated, began shooting at his neighbors in west Napa's Linda Vista neighborhood.
The DA cleared 13 law enforcement officers who used deadly force to stop Ferry.
Courtney Teague contributed to this report.