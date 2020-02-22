Costco submits plans for a 16-acre Napa warehouse store with all the goodies

Locals drawn to the familiar red and blue signage of Napa’s first Costco should find their shopping lists satisfied.
The future warehouse store at Napa Pipe will be slightly larger than the average Costco shopping warehouse and will feature the same services found in most others: gas pumps, tires, a food court, optical, hearing aids, a bakery, pharmacy, photo center and other amenities.
A list of the planned offerings was listed in the project application form, which was recently submitted to the city by developer Keith Rogal of Napa Redevelopment Partners, LLC.
“This huge property will finally get the reinvention it deserves,” Rogal said of the Napa Pipe master plan that includes more than 900 housing units as well as the Costco.
Since 2005, when the 154-acre Napa Pipe property came up for sale, “it was clear it had the potential to be a fantastic addition to the community, if lots of different interests could come together around a common good,” Rogal said.
“I’m so excited that we have the green light to make it a reality,” he said.
The Costco center, which officials said could start construction by the end of the year and open in the second quarter of 2022, will be built on 16 acres along Kaiser Road, at the eastern side of the former Napa Pipe parcel.
After parking in one of the estimated 804 parking spaces, Costco shoppers will find a total of 154,000 square feet, or about 3.5 acres, of shopping space. According to Costco’s annual report, the average-size Costco totals 146,000 square feet.
Shoppers will find approximately 4,000 products including food, electronics, alcohol, home goods, clothing and more.
Costco members can also get their eyes checked, buy glasses, test hearing, pick up prescriptions, buy hearing aids, and shop for prepared foods, meats, baked goods such as cakes, Christmas trees and other seasonal items. .
Built in one phase and finished in 2022, the Costco will employ 165 to 170 full-time employees, said the application.
Similar to its other warehouses, the Costco’s architectural design will reflect “simple elegance and efficiency,” said the application. The design is contemporary in style, with architectural details used to minimize the visual impact of a large retail warehouse.
Besides the Costco and more than 900 homes, Napa Pipe is slated to receive a 225-bed senior/assisted living facility along with a 150-room hotel, community co-working spaces, a five-acre neighborhood farm and additional retail and restaurant options.
“Thanks to years of effort by city and county and state leaders and lots and lots of Napans, it’ll be place with beautiful new parks and trails, walk-friendly new residential neighborhoods, and our own handy Costco,” said Rogal.
The former pipe production facility's future has been transformed and re-transformed many times since the initial land acquisition in 2004.
The current iteration – or at least something more closely resembling it – started to really take shape in 2013. Napa County approved construction of 945 residential units, of which 140 will be set aside for low- and very low-income and another 44 to 50 deed-restricted lots for moderate-income.
The land now falls entirely within the jurisdiction of the city of Napa.
“It took a while, (and) hard work by everyone, but in the end, it did come together,” said Rogal.
