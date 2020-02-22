Costco submits plans for a 16-acre Napa warehouse store with all the goodies

The Costco center, which officials said could start construction by the end of the year and open in the second quarter of 2022, will be built on 16 acres along Kaiser Road, at the eastern side of the former Napa Pipe parcel.

After parking in one of the estimated 804 parking spaces, Costco shoppers will find a total of 154,000 square feet, or about 3.5 acres, of shopping space. According to Costco’s annual report, the average-size Costco totals 146,000 square feet.

Shoppers will find approximately 4,000 products including food, electronics, alcohol, home goods, clothing and more.

Costco members can also get their eyes checked, buy glasses, test hearing, pick up prescriptions, buy hearing aids, and shop for prepared foods, meats, baked goods such as cakes, Christmas trees and other seasonal items. .

Built in one phase and finished in 2022, the Costco will employ 165 to 170 full-time employees, said the application.

Similar to its other warehouses, the Costco’s architectural design will reflect “simple elegance and efficiency,” said the application. The design is contemporary in style, with architectural details used to minimize the visual impact of a large retail warehouse.