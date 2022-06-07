Cottrell leads six-way race for District 3 supervisor; Dunbar running second

Anne Cottrell leads the six-way race for Napa County 3rd District supervisor, with John Dunbar in second place, according to early returns posted at 8 p.m.

Cottrell leads with 1,364 votes (40.7%), followed by Dunbar with 682 votes (20.4%), Anna Chouteau with 475 votes (14.2%), Cio Perez with 387 votes (11.6%), Matt Hooper with 291 votes (8.7%), and Rafael Rios with 149 votes (4.5%).

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a November runoff.

District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon's announcement that she would not run for a sixth term triggered a scramble to lay claim to the seat she's held for 20 years.

The 3rd District is Napa County's largest geographically, encompassing Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Angwin, Pope Valley and vast swaths of hills, forests and vineyards. Water and wildfire prevention were among the dominant issues in the campaign.

Cottrell and her supporters gathered in a residential St. Helena neighborhood for what she called a "gratitude party" as the first round of results were released at 8 p.m. Cottrell tried to manage expectations by stressing that the first round of results would be far from final, but she pumped her fist in excitement when the results were announced.

"I'm so grateful to see that amount of support for our campaign," said Cottrell, who serves on the Napa County Planning Commission and won Dillon's endorsement. "We've worked so hard to find common ground and listen to the residents of the county. I hope those results reflect that."

Dunbar's supporters gathered at V Marketplace in Yountville, where Dunbar has served as mayor for 12 years.

"Our community is really engaged right now," Dunbar said as he and the crowd awaited the results.

"We understand that with the loss of 40 cumulative years of experience on the Board of Supervisors, filling these two seats with experience is very important," he said, referring to the wide-open races in Districts 1 and 3. "It goes beyond any individual policy issue or agenda. We need people who are strong leaders."

Chouteau, a member of the St. Helena City Council, held an election night party at Crane Park. As supporters ate pizza and socialized, she said the campaign taught her "how big the district is and how unique all of our communities are."

"There are common concerns about fire and water, but each community has a different feel to it," Chouteau said. "You could feel the different energy in every neighborhood."

After seeing the first round of results, Chouteau said she's "energized by the support I've received, and for all the people I've met along the way. Great things lie ahead!"

At St. Helena's Pizzeria Tra Vigne, Perez and his supporters ate pizza and sipped wine as they waited for the big moment.

Asked what he learned about District 3 during the campaign, Perez said he was surprised by how many people don't know what a supervisor does.

"I found myself not only educating as far as what a supervisor does, but also on some of the bigger issues that the county is trying to address, what I've done in the past, and what I hope to do in the future," Perez said.

The results released at 8 p.m. contain about 45 to 50% of projected turnout, according to county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur. A second round of results were scheduled to be released by 10 p.m. Tuesday, with more results released Friday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 15. Tuteur plans to release the final certified count the week of June 27.

