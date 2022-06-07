 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cottrell leads six-way race for District 3 supervisor; Dunbar running second

  • Updated
  • 0

Anne Cottrell leads the six-way race for Napa County 3rd District supervisor, with John Dunbar in second place, according to early returns posted at 8 p.m.

Cottrell leads with 1,364 votes (40.7%), followed by Dunbar with 682 votes (20.4%), Anna Chouteau with 475 votes (14.2%), Cio Perez with 387 votes (11.6%), Matt Hooper with 291 votes (8.7%), and Rafael Rios with 149 votes (4.5%).

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a November runoff.

District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon's announcement that she would not run for a sixth term triggered a scramble to lay claim to the seat she's held for 20 years.

The 3rd District is Napa County's largest geographically, encompassing Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Angwin, Pope Valley and vast swaths of hills, forests and vineyards. Water and wildfire prevention were among the dominant issues in the campaign.

Cottrell and her supporters gathered in a residential St. Helena neighborhood for what she called a "gratitude party" as the first round of results were released at 8 p.m. Cottrell tried to manage expectations by stressing that the first round of results would be far from final, but she pumped her fist in excitement when the results were announced.

"I'm so grateful to see that amount of support for our campaign," said Cottrell, who serves on the Napa County Planning Commission and won Dillon's endorsement. "We've worked so hard to find common ground and listen to the residents of the county. I hope those results reflect that."

Dunbar's supporters gathered at V Marketplace in Yountville, where Dunbar has served as mayor for 12 years.

"Our community is really engaged right now," Dunbar said as he and the crowd awaited the results.

"We understand that with the loss of 40 cumulative years of experience on the Board of Supervisors, filling these two seats with experience is very important," he said, referring to the wide-open races in Districts 1 and 3. "It goes beyond any individual policy issue or agenda. We need people who are strong leaders."

Chouteau, a member of the St. Helena City Council, held an election night party at Crane Park. As supporters ate pizza and socialized, she said the campaign taught her "how big the district is and how unique all of our communities are."

"There are common concerns about fire and water, but each community has a different feel to it," Chouteau said. "You could feel the different energy in every neighborhood."

After seeing the first round of results, Chouteau said she's "energized by the support I've received, and for all the people I've met along the way. Great things lie ahead!"

At St. Helena's Pizzeria Tra Vigne, Perez and his supporters ate pizza and sipped wine as they waited for the big moment.

Asked what he learned about District 3 during the campaign, Perez said he was surprised by how many people don't know what a supervisor does.

"I found myself not only educating as far as what a supervisor does, but also on some of the bigger issues that the county is trying to address, what I've done in the past, and what I hope to do in the future," Perez said.

The results released at 8 p.m. contain about 45 to 50% of projected turnout, according to county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur. A second round of results were scheduled to be released by 10 p.m. Tuesday, with more results released Friday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 15. Tuteur plans to release the final certified count the week of June 27.

Election 2022: Letters to the Editor about the Napa County District 3 Supervisors race

Napa Valley Register readers weigh in on the Napa County District 3 Supervisors race.

The candidates are Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, retired biotech executive Matt Hooper, farmer Cio Perez and Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios.

These letters are listed in the order in which they were received.

Letter: Anna Chouteau best candidate for supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anna Chouteau best candidate for supervisor

  • Mary Jane Bowker
  • Updated
  • 0

We had the privilege to work with Anna Chouteau on the Rock the Congress Napa Valley steering committee in 2018. It became clear immediately t…

Letter: Anne Cottrell is exceptionally qualified
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anne Cottrell is exceptionally qualified

  • Richard Seiferheld
  • Updated
  • 0

I have known Anne both personally and professionally for many years and strongly support her as the best candidate to be next District 3 Super…

Letter: Supervisor candidates connect the dots at Climate and Housing Forum
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Supervisor candidates connect the dots at Climate and Housing Forum

  • Chris Benz and Teresa Zimny
  • Updated
  • 0

We would like to thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors candidates and members of the public who participated in the April 14 Climate and …

Letter: Gallagher, Chouteau endorsed by Napa County Democratic Central Committee
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Gallagher, Chouteau endorsed by Napa County Democratic Central Committee

  • G. Anthony Phillips
  • Updated
  • 0

Joelle Gallagher, candidate for supervisor District 1, and Anna Chouteau, candidate for supervisor District 3, were endorsed by members of the…

Letter: We can trust Anne Cottrell with Napa County
Letters to the Editor

Letter: We can trust Anne Cottrell with Napa County

  • Susan Davis
  • Updated
  • 0

I’m not certain that anyone will care about the opinion of a retired St. Helena High School teacher in regards to the election of District 3 s…

Letter: Anne Cottrell has what the Board of Supervisors needs
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anne Cottrell has what the Board of Supervisors needs

  • Ann Taylor Schwing
  • Updated
  • 0

I've known Anne Cottrell for about 20 years, starting when we served together on the board of trustees for the Land Trust of Napa County. She …

Letter: Join us in supporting Anne Cottrell for supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Join us in supporting Anne Cottrell for supervisor

  • Linda Williamson, Jeanne McCann Baswell, Stephanie Duff-Ericksen, Susan Leick, Joe McCrary & Joan Temple
  • Updated
  • 0

Diane Dillon, the retiring District 3 supervisor, supports Anne Cottrell for Napa County supervisor. Won’t you join us in supporting her, too?

Letter: Chouteau has the creativity, organizational background needed
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Chouteau has the creativity, organizational background needed

  • Lisa Hayman
  • Updated
  • 0

Living with the pandemic has taught us all that we need to be able to shift gears and think differently. Anna Chouteau's strong organizational…

Letter: Cio Perez cares about Napa County, not political affiliation
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Cio Perez cares about Napa County, not political affiliation

  • Jose Hernandez
  • Updated
  • 0

As a Democrat and long-standing member of the Democrats of Napa Valley and the Napa County Latinx Democratic Club, I was very disappointed tha…

Letter: Mayor John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mayor John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor

  • Jeff Johnson
  • Updated
  • 0

John Dunbar, mayor of Yountville since 2010, is a dedicated, honest person who I believe in for doing the right thing in all situations. John …

Letter: In support of Cio (Lucio) Perez for supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: In support of Cio (Lucio) Perez for supervisor

  • Anne Carr and Glenn Smith
  • Updated
  • 0

We in District 3 desperately need Cio Perez's voice on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Please carefully read the candidates' statements …

Letter: Cio Perez doesn’t dance around the issues
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Cio Perez doesn’t dance around the issues

  • Charlotte Williams
  • Updated
  • 0

I really love dancing. But I don't like candidates or elected or appointed officials who dance around important topics. It causes me to think …

Letter: Anne Cottrell gets Napa County
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anne Cottrell gets Napa County

  • KC Garrett
  • Updated
  • 0

There is one candidate in the race for Napa County Supervisor District 3 that stands out above the others and that is Anne Cottrell. Anne Cott…

Letter: I trust Matt Hooper to be county supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: I trust Matt Hooper to be county supervisor

  • Jesus Rios
  • Updated
  • 0

I’m writing this letter to say why I am voting for Matt Hooper for county supervisor. I have known Matt for 20 years. He bought the house in R…

Letter: Anne Cottrell has it all
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anne Cottrell has it all

  • Mary Ann Moffitt
  • Updated
  • 0

This month the Board of Supervisors approved updating the county’s 2008 general plan, the crucial document that governs growth and development…

Letter: Chouteau has the temperament, expertise for Board of Supervisors
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Chouteau has the temperament, expertise for Board of Supervisors

  • Martha Casselman
  • Updated
  • 0

Election day for supervisor for District 3 is coming up. My vote is for Anna Chouteau, at present a council member for St. Helena. Here are my…

Letter: Anna Chouteau has strong values, principles
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anna Chouteau has strong values, principles

  • Leslie Lew
  • Updated
  • 0

Years ago when I first met Anna Chouteau I knew our values and principles were aligned. I noticed how committed and hard-working she is as we …

Letter: Vote John Dunbar for supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Vote John Dunbar for supervisor

  • Stephen Cuddy
  • Updated
  • 0

As a resident and local business owner in Napa, I support John Dunbar for Napa County District 3 supervisor. We would be fortunate to be repre…

Letter: Napa County needs someone level-headed like John Dunbar
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Napa County needs someone level-headed like John Dunbar

  • Jason Johnson
  • Updated
  • 0

Please support John Dunbar for District 3 supervisor. We need experienced, level-headed leadership in the county. John is of the highest chara…

Letter: John Dunbar is the right choice
Letters to the Editor

Letter: John Dunbar is the right choice

  • Joseph Tagliaboschi
  • Updated
  • 0

As a longtime resident of Yountville – more than 3 decades – and also as the recently retired Public Works Director for the Town of Yountville…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Joelle Gallagher has the experience

  • Pat Reynes
  • Updated
  • 0

Gallagher has the experience

Letter: Anna Chouteau shows up for her community, time and time again
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anna Chouteau shows up for her community, time and time again

  • Jennifer Simi and Meagan Kemps
  • Updated
  • 0

We are thrilled that Anna Chouteau will be on the ballot for District 3 supervisor in the upcoming primary election on June 7!

Letter: Dunbar is kind, smart, thoughtful
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dunbar is kind, smart, thoughtful

  • John Hauswirth
  • Updated
  • 0

I believe that John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor. I have known John personally for the past 7 years. He …

Letter: Anne Cottrell already has the relationships, knowledge of our county
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anne Cottrell already has the relationships, knowledge of our county

  • Heidi Holzhauer
  • Updated
  • 0

Here is why I have voted for Anne Cottrell for supervisor for District 3:

Letter: Cottrell has county-wide, tangible experience
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Cottrell has county-wide, tangible experience

  • Devon Avery
  • Updated
  • 0

Even though we only recently moved away from Yountville, our hearts remain there, and our concerns about the future of the town and the Napa V…

Letter: Dunbar provides hands-on experience for District 3
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dunbar provides hands-on experience for District 3

  • Jeff Durham
  • Updated
  • 0

I support the extensive experience that John Dunbar will bring for Napa County District 3 supervisor when I cast my ballot.

Letter: Anne Cottrell has already started the work
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Anne Cottrell has already started the work

  • Christopher James Warner
  • Updated
  • 0

I support Anne Cottrell for Napa County Supervisor. Anne is an experienced, collaborative consensus-builder who will represent all of us upval…

Letter: Dunbar’s advocacy, leadership are on display
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Dunbar’s advocacy, leadership are on display

  • Craig Vega
  • Updated
  • 0

I am proud to cast my vote for mayor John Dunbar for the Napa County Board of Supervisors. John’s vast experience and work as a dedicated advo…

Letter: Chouteau for District 3 supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Chouteau for District 3 supervisor

  • Elba Gonzalez-Mares
  • Updated
  • 0

Letter: Anna Chouteau's confidence and abilities will be important assets to Napa County's leadership.

Letter: A vote for John Dunbar is a vote for moving in a good direction
Letters to the Editor

Letter: A vote for John Dunbar is a vote for moving in a good direction

  • Daryl Tom
  • Updated
  • 0

Local residents and businesses of Napa County continue to come out of the pandemic and face new challenges that include uncertain economic con…

Letter: Cio Perez is grounded, can’t be swayed by the rich
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Cio Perez is grounded, can’t be swayed by the rich

  • Daniel Digardi
  • Updated
  • 0

The current make-up of the Board of Supervisors has members with more than their share of controversies and questionable priorities. Cio has c…

Letter: Chouteau for supervisor
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Chouteau for supervisor

  • Molly Hill
  • Updated
  • 0

I am endorsing Anna Chouteau for County Supervisor, 3rd district. Will you please join me in voting for her? Anna is a caring, kind, and compa…

Letter: Why vote for Cio Perez?
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why vote for Cio Perez?

  • Ron Rhyno
  • Updated
  • 0

We have been inundated with multicolored two-sided posters costing thousands of dollars with assertions of experience, and intentions for chan…

You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

St. Helena Editor

Jesse has been a reporter for the St. Helena Star since 2006. He became editor in 2021.

