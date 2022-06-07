Cottrell leads six-way race for District 3 supervisor; Dunbar running second

Anne Cottrell leads the six-way race for Napa County 3rd District supervisor, with John Dunbar in second place, according to early returns posted at 8 p.m.
Cottrell leads with 1,364 votes (40.7%), followed by Dunbar with 682 votes (20.4%), Anna Chouteau with 475 votes (14.2%), Cio Perez with 387 votes (11.6%), Matt Hooper with 291 votes (8.7%), and Rafael Rios with 149 votes (4.5%).
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a November runoff.
District 3 Supervisor Diane Dillon's announcement that she would not run for a sixth term triggered a scramble to lay claim to the seat she's held for 20 years.
The 3rd District is Napa County's largest geographically, encompassing Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville, Angwin, Pope Valley and vast swaths of hills, forests and vineyards. Water and wildfire prevention were among the dominant issues in the campaign.
Cottrell and her supporters gathered in a residential St. Helena neighborhood for what she called a "gratitude party" as the first round of results were released at 8 p.m. Cottrell tried to manage expectations by stressing that the first round of results would be far from final, but she pumped her fist in excitement when the results were announced.
People are also reading…
"I'm so grateful to see that amount of support for our campaign," said Cottrell, who serves on the Napa County Planning Commission and won Dillon's endorsement. "We've worked so hard to find common ground and listen to the residents of the county. I hope those results reflect that."
Dunbar's supporters gathered at V Marketplace in Yountville, where Dunbar has served as mayor for 12 years.
"Our community is really engaged right now," Dunbar said as he and the crowd awaited the results.
"We understand that with the loss of 40 cumulative years of experience on the Board of Supervisors, filling these two seats with experience is very important," he said, referring to the wide-open races in Districts 1 and 3. "It goes beyond any individual policy issue or agenda. We need people who are strong leaders."
Chouteau, a member of the St. Helena City Council, held an election night party at Crane Park. As supporters ate pizza and socialized, she said the campaign taught her "how big the district is and how unique all of our communities are."
"There are common concerns about fire and water, but each community has a different feel to it," Chouteau said. "You could feel the different energy in every neighborhood."
After seeing the first round of results, Chouteau said she's "energized by the support I've received, and for all the people I've met along the way. Great things lie ahead!"
At St. Helena's Pizzeria Tra Vigne, Perez and his supporters ate pizza and sipped wine as they waited for the big moment.
Asked what he learned about District 3 during the campaign, Perez said he was surprised by how many people don't know what a supervisor does.
"I found myself not only educating as far as what a supervisor does, but also on some of the bigger issues that the county is trying to address, what I've done in the past, and what I hope to do in the future," Perez said.
The results released at 8 p.m. contain about 45 to 50% of projected turnout, according to county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur. A second round of results were scheduled to be released by 10 p.m. Tuesday, with more results released Friday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, June 15. Tuteur plans to release the final certified count the week of June 27.
Election 2022: Letters to the Editor about the Napa County District 3 Supervisors race
Napa Valley Register readers weigh in on the Napa County District 3 Supervisors race.
The candidates are Napa County Planning Commissioner Anne Cottrell, St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau, Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, retired biotech executive Matt Hooper, farmer Cio Perez and Napa Valley College Trustee Rafael Rios.
These letters are listed in the order in which they were received.
Letters: Anna is always the first person I would choose as a leader.
Your Turn: Napa County, we’re running out of water. Fast.
With these endorsements made, Napa-Solano Central Labor Council looks forward to helping get these champions of labor into elected office and fighting for an economy and society that works for all.
I was thrilled to hear that Anna Chouteau will be running for District Supervisor when Diane Dillon finishes her term.
Anna’s direct experience and continuing work in our community make her an exceptional candidate for the supervisor position. Anna offers a fresh perspective and new thinking that is so needed in our local leaders as our community faces a myriad of difficult issues.
There are at least 6 candidates running in the June primary for Diane Dillon's seat as Napa County Supervisor for District 3, but in my opinion Anne Cottrell stands head and shoulders above the crowd.
We had the privilege to work with Anna Chouteau on the Rock the Congress Napa Valley steering committee in 2018. It became clear immediately t…
I have known Anne both personally and professionally for many years and strongly support her as the best candidate to be next District 3 Super…
We would like to thank the Napa County Board of Supervisors candidates and members of the public who participated in the April 14 Climate and …
Joelle Gallagher, candidate for supervisor District 1, and Anna Chouteau, candidate for supervisor District 3, were endorsed by members of the…
I’m not certain that anyone will care about the opinion of a retired St. Helena High School teacher in regards to the election of District 3 s…
I've known Anne Cottrell for about 20 years, starting when we served together on the board of trustees for the Land Trust of Napa County. She …
Diane Dillon, the retiring District 3 supervisor, supports Anne Cottrell for Napa County supervisor. Won’t you join us in supporting her, too?
Living with the pandemic has taught us all that we need to be able to shift gears and think differently. Anna Chouteau's strong organizational…
As a Democrat and long-standing member of the Democrats of Napa Valley and the Napa County Latinx Democratic Club, I was very disappointed tha…
John Dunbar, mayor of Yountville since 2010, is a dedicated, honest person who I believe in for doing the right thing in all situations. John …
We in District 3 desperately need Cio Perez's voice on the Napa County Board of Supervisors. Please carefully read the candidates' statements …
I really love dancing. But I don't like candidates or elected or appointed officials who dance around important topics. It causes me to think …
There is one candidate in the race for Napa County Supervisor District 3 that stands out above the others and that is Anne Cottrell. Anne Cott…
I’m writing this letter to say why I am voting for Matt Hooper for county supervisor. I have known Matt for 20 years. He bought the house in R…
This month the Board of Supervisors approved updating the county’s 2008 general plan, the crucial document that governs growth and development…
Election day for supervisor for District 3 is coming up. My vote is for Anna Chouteau, at present a council member for St. Helena. Here are my…
Years ago when I first met Anna Chouteau I knew our values and principles were aligned. I noticed how committed and hard-working she is as we …
As a resident and local business owner in Napa, I support John Dunbar for Napa County District 3 supervisor. We would be fortunate to be repre…
Please support John Dunbar for District 3 supervisor. We need experienced, level-headed leadership in the county. John is of the highest chara…
As a longtime resident of Yountville – more than 3 decades – and also as the recently retired Public Works Director for the Town of Yountville…
We are thrilled that Anna Chouteau will be on the ballot for District 3 supervisor in the upcoming primary election on June 7!
I believe that John Dunbar is the best candidate for Napa County District 3 supervisor. I have known John personally for the past 7 years. He …
Here is why I have voted for Anne Cottrell for supervisor for District 3:
Even though we only recently moved away from Yountville, our hearts remain there, and our concerns about the future of the town and the Napa V…
I support the extensive experience that John Dunbar will bring for Napa County District 3 supervisor when I cast my ballot.
I support Anne Cottrell for Napa County Supervisor. Anne is an experienced, collaborative consensus-builder who will represent all of us upval…
I am proud to cast my vote for mayor John Dunbar for the Napa County Board of Supervisors. John’s vast experience and work as a dedicated advo…
Letter: Anna Chouteau's confidence and abilities will be important assets to Napa County's leadership.
Local residents and businesses of Napa County continue to come out of the pandemic and face new challenges that include uncertain economic con…
The current make-up of the Board of Supervisors has members with more than their share of controversies and questionable priorities. Cio has c…
I am endorsing Anna Chouteau for County Supervisor, 3rd district. Will you please join me in voting for her? Anna is a caring, kind, and compa…
We have been inundated with multicolored two-sided posters costing thousands of dollars with assertions of experience, and intentions for chan…
You can reach Jesse Duarte at (707) 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.