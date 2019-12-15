Whenever marijuana sales arrive in Yountville, the town’s first retailer might not be a dispensary after all.
In its widest-ranging public debate so far about the future of cannabis-based businesses, the Town Council explored a range of ideas stretching beyond conventional retail shops where the smokable or edible substance can be purchased over the counter.
Some leaders urged Yountville to look beyond the dispensary, and instead open the way for another kind of outlet – perhaps a wellness spa, lounge or restaurant – that can blend marijuana culture with the kind of high-end hospitality that drives the town’s fame and tourist economy.
Since California voters passed Proposition 64 in 2016 legalizing adult use of non-medical marijuana, a two-person committee on the council has wrestled with the question of whether and where a retailer should be allowed to operate. But earlier this month, as council members took the debate public ahead of a potential cannabis retail ordinance, a variety of opinions also emerged about how Yountville should dip its toe into the market.
Any purveyor in Yountville would stand out simply by providing Napa County its second legal outlet for marijuana-based products – after the Harvest of Napa medical dispensary that opened a year ago – and possibly the first catering to recreational customers. However, the town has the option to instead license a business to sell cannabis products to consume on the premises, rather than to take home, Planning Manager Daniel Gordon told council members.
“The town has a reputation for offering carefully curated experiences,” said Gordon. “Would a cannabis restaurant enhance this reputation? What about a spa offering cannabis alongside its regular treatments?”
A handful of businesses elsewhere in California already have followed such alternative paths into the marijuana market, according to media reports. About 10 “consumption lounges” in the Bay Area combine sales with rooms for smoking, vaping or partaking of THC-infused foods. In West Hollywood, Lowell Farms: A Cannabis Café in September became first U.S. restaurant to promote pairings of dishes with various marijuana varieties, modeled after the food-wine pairings common at high-end eateries.
Allowing a hospitality business to add cannabis to its existing offerings was a more attractive option to council members like Kerri Dorman and Marita Dorenbecher, who appeared content to leave take-out sales in the hands of existing outlets in Napa, Vallejo and Sonoma County for now. “I agree something like a spa would work, but the very word ‘dispensary’ is off-putting to me,” said Dorenbecher.
Councilmember Margie Mohler urged a cautious roll-out with Yountville granting only one permit in the beginning, but left open the possibility of supporting a business with both over-the-counter sales and a spa-like area to use products on site.
“If it’s one area with a dispensary and another area with lotions and potions, and it was all in one business, I’m open to a new model,” she said.
Meanwhile, Councilmember Jeffrey Durham saw room for Yountville to license both over-the-counter sales and on-site use, provided the latter can be made compatible with hotels and other public spaces.
“We can have a discussion about on-site consumption that would make it work with the other businesses we have, so that people aren’t smoking in the parks, so that cops aren’t chasing them smoking on the street,” he said.
However, the particulars about offering cannabis in Yountville failed to impress some audience members wary of disrupting the town’s peaceful character.
“I’m at a loss for words; I thought this was going to be a discussion, and you’ve already counting how many dispensaries you’re going to have,” said Megan Mason, a 32-year resident. “… You’re putting a beautiful town that has worked hard on food and wine and agriculture and viticulture, and now we’re going to be a West Hollywood? Go to West Hollywood if that’s what you want to have.”
But Joel Breitigam, who buys cannabis-based tincture and edibles in Vallejo and Sebastopol, answered that Yountville has no place keeping out one adult product when its tasting rooms and restaurants are largely showcases for Napa Valley wines.
“I think it’s ironic people are concerned about the perceived negative impacts of a cannabis business in town, when we actively promote the excess of wine consumption,” he said, adding that his main concern about a Yountville retailer would be about high prices that “reflect the expensive Yountville culture” of luxury hotels and fine restaurants.
Whatever business eventually introduces cannabis retailing to Yountville will face state limitations on its location as well as local ones. California requires sellers to operate at least 600 feet away from schools, parks, day-care centers and other places that cater to children, ruling out areas surrounding Yountville Park as well as Yountville Elementary School, which will close at the end of this school year.
With the Town Council scheduled to continue discussing a cannabis retail ordinance Jan. 7, members tried to reassure residents that no decisions have been made – and that any such law can preserve Yountville’s quality of life.
“We’re talking about a product that’s been illegal for so long, there’s a (certain) perception of it,” Durham said. “But it’s important to know we can craft what is right for Yountville, and we can do that moving forward.”