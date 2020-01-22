Council picks plan for new Napa city hall, public safety buildings costing $124 million

With dozens of firefighters and police officers watching, the City Council voted to move forward with an estimated $124 million replacement of Napa’s city offices and public safety hubs.
The green-lighted plan includes the construction of an entirely new city hall, police station and firehouse. Debate focused on scope and concept, with specifics on things like design and financing to come later.
In addition to being the most expensive of the three concepts presented to Council, the new plan was the only one that called for rebuilding rather than renovating Fire Station No. 1. It will also require temporary re-location of the fire station during the first phase of construction.
All finalists had the new complex being built downtown on the same block as the current city hall, police headquarters and fire station.
Initial mock-ups put City Hall facing First Street and the public safety buildings on Seminary Street. Planning and Public Works, now housed in the Community Services Building across First, would move into the new city hall. Their current home, the Community Services Building, would be razed for parking and possible future development.
Cost
Concern emerged during public comment around the steep price tag and whether city services would be cut in order to pay off the debt service for such a hefty loan.
Councilwoman Mary Luros – the only dissenting vote – endorsed an alternative that would run about $10 million cheaper, require no temporary re-location and renovate the fire station with the flexibility to rebuild down the line.
“To me this isn’t a question of if we want a new fire station, it’s just a question of when,” she said.
Luros also pointed out that construction costs are likely to fluctuate over the project’s timeline, making it important to “emphasize priorities.”
“Just because we can borrow $130 million doesn’t mean that we should,” she said.
City staff recommended rebuilding all three structures at once, the plan that was ultimately approved.
Bret Prebula, Napa’s Chief Financial Officer, made a financial case for stomaching the high cost. He cited current low interest rates and cautioned against wasting capital on renovating a building (the fire station) only to rebuild it later, likely for more money.
He also made clear his department’s commitment to a financing plan that would consider the community impact of issuing debt and effectively communicate that to the public.
Fire Station No. 1
City Hall, the police station and the firehouse were built in 1952, 1958 and 1961, respectively, with the police station later expanded. All were evaluated by a firm that specializes in construction and compliance and deemed to be well beyond or nearly at their serviceable life.
The three final options varied in how they'd handle Fire Station No. 1, which, although the youngest of the three buildings, reportedly has regular roof leaks, aging pipes and outdated barracks and kitchen facilities, according to the commissioned report. Only one suggested a rebuild.
Former firefighter and Councilman Scott Sedgley said a rebuild of Station No. 1 was “long overdue.” "It's just a little younger than the City Hall building, and it’s used 365 days a year,” he said.
Parking
A great deal of discussion revolved around parking. The initial sketches for the approved plan have some surface parking on the city hall block as well as more parking on the Community Services Building lot.
Multiple Napa residents said during public comment they considered surface parking a downtown eyesore or a waste of city-owned developable space.
Councilwomen Liz Alessio and Doris Gentry as well as Mayor Jill Techel asked staff to bring Council potential alternatives to discuss during the next round of planning.
New state laws went into effect Jan. 1 that will affect the project, changing requirements for shading and/or solar panels on surface parking lots. City staff said this will be factored into their follow-up proposals as well.
Efforts to replace the more than 50-year-old buildings began in 2017, when Napa entered a deal with the Los Angeles-based Plenary Group to design, build and maintain the facilities, but they came to a grinding halt when city employees and residents cited a lack of public input on the process.
Resident input
Things rebooted in March with an increased attention to resident opinion. Council sifted through a variety of proposals. It started with 26 site evaluations, whittled it down to four that were deemed large enough to consolidate the departments and services currently sprawled over seven locations throughout Napa into one hub, and eventually landed on a three-finalist field in November.
A period of public comment then ran from early December to early January, including a series of workshops, community meetings and online surveys. Results showed the option favored by the Council Tuesday night enjoyed strong public support on three primary questions: its ability to “support new open space and a public plaza,” be “compatible with surrounding uses,” and “support a safe and pleasant pedestrian experience.”
Tuesday’s vote doesn’t lock the city into anything – they reserve the right to change course should follow-up items like design or financing become untenable – but it does create runway for project leaders to work on specifics and return to council with next steps.
“… I think it’s healthy for us to have different ideas on this, but it doesn’t mean I don’t support the Council’s decision moving forward and I’m eager to work together,” Luros said.