Council to poll Napa residents about raising the sales tax to support services

“At this point, we have to come at this from a different angle,” said Councilwoman Mary Luros, who will work with Techel as part of a committee to fine-tune the wording of the poll. “Citizens [could] decide if they want to pay more or have less, realistically.”

The city could consider a general sales tax that would be applied to all goods and services within Napa that aren’t specifically exempted, such as groceries or medicines. Any additional revenue would be considered discretionary, which means current and future City Councils would decide how to spend the money, Prebula said.

Another option is a sales tax increase for specific projects outlined in the measure. According to Prebula, these are most common when cities are trying to pay back debt service – essentially a loan plus interest – for large capital or infrastructure projects.

Only 50% (plus one single vote more) of voters must support a general sales tax for it to go into effect, whereas 67% support is required to approve a specific tax.

Potter was unable to provide specific wording for the poll, but he did say it will “include asking community members what specific programs and projects they are interested in supporting.”