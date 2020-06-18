Council to poll Napa residents about raising the sales tax to support services

Napa voters could face a tough choice this November: opt for a higher sales tax or accept additional budget cuts that are likely to impact city services.
Mayor Jill Techel brought up putting such a measure on the ballot at the tail-end of the June 9 City Council meeting.
“We’re hearing a lot from the community about what they want funded. Let’s try to find a way to do this,” she said while instructing City Manager Steve Potter to work with staff and council to execute a poll to gauge residents’ opinions on the idea.
The poll will be conducted by Godbe Research, a professional survey research firm with what Potter describes as a “long history of polling in Napa County.”
Potter says the poll will survey up to 500 Napa residents likely to vote in the November election who collectively make up a “scientifically representative” sample of Napa’s demographics.
The results of that poll will then determine if a sales tax increase is placed on the ballot, according to Finance Director Bret Prebula.
Napa residents currently pay a sales tax of 7.75%, the bulk of which goes to state with the remainder going towards a number of funds at the county and city level, including the city’s General Fund.
COVID-19 has caused widespread economic devastation across Napa, which is particularly vulnerable to the consequences of shelter-in-place mandates and social distancing guidelines because of its reliance on dollars from the tourism and hospitality industries.
Data from Napa’s Finance Department projects a $10.5 million revenue decrease in this current fiscal year and a $20 million shortfall in the upcoming year which starts July 1. The bulk of that loss has come from plummeting sales tax and transient occupancy tax revenues paid by hotel guests.
Officials have also cautioned council members and residents alike against the notion that recovery will be quick, instead predicting economic underperformance for at least the next five years.
Attempts to balance the budget have resulted in significant expenditure cuts – including a new Civic Center and improvements to Dwight Murray Plaza – and a clash with labor unions after an initial proposal suggested laying off 39 workers and freezing hiring for an additional 31 positions. Parks and Recreation activities would have been hit hard.
Conversations about layoffs are currently paused, largely due to public backlash and a coordinated effort from potentially impacted workers, but the staggering budget deficit and anticipated years-long recovery process remains unchanged.
“At this point, we have to come at this from a different angle,” said Councilwoman Mary Luros, who will work with Techel as part of a committee to fine-tune the wording of the poll. “Citizens [could] decide if they want to pay more or have less, realistically.”
The city could consider a general sales tax that would be applied to all goods and services within Napa that aren’t specifically exempted, such as groceries or medicines. Any additional revenue would be considered discretionary, which means current and future City Councils would decide how to spend the money, Prebula said.
Another option is a sales tax increase for specific projects outlined in the measure. According to Prebula, these are most common when cities are trying to pay back debt service – essentially a loan plus interest – for large capital or infrastructure projects.
Only 50% (plus one single vote more) of voters must support a general sales tax for it to go into effect, whereas 67% support is required to approve a specific tax.
Potter was unable to provide specific wording for the poll, but he did say it will “include asking community members what specific programs and projects they are interested in supporting.”
The research firm will use phone, email and text to reach out to the respondents, a method Potter says “ensures we hear from a representative sample of all Napa voters and not just those who choose to provide public comment.”
Results should be available to discuss at City Council the week of July 6, and things would have to progress quickly from there in order to meet the deadlines for this November.
“A lot would need to happen in a short amount of time,” Prebula said. “City Manager, City Attorney, City Clerk and the Finance Department would all be reviewing timelines, procedural requirements such as, but not limited to, needed public hearings, along with sales tax analysis.”
The suggestion of an additional sales tax wasn’t embraced by all council members.
Vice Mayor Doris Gentry, who said the mayor’s bringing it up “slapped me for a spin,” went on record with her belief that “now isn’t the right time to be raising taxes.” She cited widespread unemployment and financial hurt faced by many families in Napa due to the coronavirus.
“I’m a strong conservative, and I think that more taxation is not the answer,” Gentry said in a phone interview the day after the meeting. “Probably half the city will love the idea because they’ll see it as a way to raise money off the tourists to preserve jobs in the city and the other half of the city will be pissed as hell.”
Councilwoman Liz Alessio expressed some reticence about making “our vulnerable communities” pay even more given the current economic hardship, and asked about the exclusion of essential goods from the language of any potential measure.
Ultimately, she agreed she was open to a poll in order to provide council with more information and put the question to the people.
Any Napans who aren’t contacted by the pollsters but would still like to provide their opinions are invited to provide feedback directly to the city via email at citymanager@cityofnapa.org.
You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.