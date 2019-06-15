Country music star Jake Owen and rock legends Bad Company will perform at the three-night Safeway Open Concert Series, organizers announced Saturday.
The acts will join the previously announced Rob Thomas in the lineup for the concerts, Sept. 26-28 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Owens will kick off the series after golf action ends on Thursday night. Bad Company will perform Friday evening, and Thomas will round out the series on Saturday.
Owens is a multi-platinum recording artist with seven No. 1 singles to his credit. His current single, “Down To the Honkytonk” is climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. Owen’s fifth studio album, “American Love,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart.
Bad Company with legendary singer/songwriter, Paul Rodgers will take the stage performing their chart-topping hits “Bad Company,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star” and many more. The band includes original drummer Simon Kirke, guitarist Howard Leese and Todd Ronning on bass.
Thomas is a Grammy award winner and lead singer of Matchbox Twenty.
The winner of the PGA TOUR’s “Most Fan First Event” award last year, the Safeway Open PGA TOUR golf event and Safeway Open three-night Concert Series will bring together world-renowned local chefs including Thomas Keller of French Laundry, over 50 wineries, popular musicians and 144 of the world’s best golfers all on one stage.
The Safeway Open presented by Chevron will return to Silverado Resort and Spa this Sept. 25-29 and again feature 44-time PGA TOUR winner and crowd favorite Phil Mickelson and 143 of the best golfers in the world.
The concert series will again be held on the Chevron Stage at Silverado Resort and Spa immediately following completion of the golf tournament rounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Previous lineups for the Safeway Open Concert Series have included Sammy Hagar, Billy Idol, Young the Giant, Weezer, X Ambassadors, Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Gavin DeGraw and Charles Kelley.
Daily tickets to the Safeway Open PGA TOUR event are on sale now for $35 and include admission to the evening concert, as well as the 27,000-square foot Safeway Food and Wine Pavilion featuring viewing platforms and many other on-site food, wine, beer and spirits venues.
There are no additional cover charges or upgraded tickets needed for entry into these fan-friendly venues on the golf course or the concerts after golf at Silverado.
The event is in its fourth year with Safeway as the title sponsor and hosts many of the best golfers in the world as they compete Thursday through Sunday for a $6.6 million purse, with $1.188 million to the winner. The player field of 144 golfers has included elite players such as Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Paul Casey.
The Safeway Open Concert Series is sponsored by Smithfield Foods on Thursday night, Aidells and Gallo Salame on Friday night, and Anheuser-Busch on Saturday night.
For more information on the Safeway Open presented by Chevron, Safeway Open Concert Series, visit safewayopen.com.