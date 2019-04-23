Measure A

This is how much Measure A money went to a sampling of local projects:

- City of Napa – Napa River/Napa Creek projects, $153 million, with another $200 million in federal funding and $140 million in state money.

- American Canyon – Kimberly Park Flood Control Improvements, $5.2 million; wetlands restoration, $3.8 million of a $10.2 million project.

- Calistoga – Grant Creek culvert, $2.3 million; Mount Washington water tank, $2.7 million of a $6.9 million project: Kimball water treatment plant improvements, $1.7 million of a $2.5 million project.

- St. Helena – Flood study and repairs, $36.7 million.

- Yountville – Flood barrier at Gateway and Rancho de Napa, $3.9 million of a $6.4 million project; Hopper and Hinman watershed projects, $4.5 million.

- Unincorporated county – Napa River Rutherford Reach restoration, $13.4 million, with $6.7 million in state and federal grants; Zinfandel Lane Bridge fish passage, $1.4 million with $400,000 state grant; Angwin/Deer Park water reliability projects, $7.8 million.

(Source: Napa County)