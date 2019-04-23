Local officials celebrated perhaps the biggest public works project in county history, rivaled only by the creation of Lake Berryessa reservoir. They did so in the city of Napa flood bypass that is one of the undertaking’s most striking features, sitting beneath the Napa Valley Wine Train bridge for shade.
Measure A - the Napa County half-cent flood control sales tax - over 20 years generated $271 million and attracted enough federal funds, grants and other monies for $650 million in projects.
Flood control advocates decided these newly released tallies called for a celebration. The Measure A tax passed in 1998 and expired last year, leaving behind it a transformed Napa River landscape.
“This is truly a community project,” said Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena before a gathering of about 90 people late Monday morning.
The quarter-mile long flood bypass looked like a park on this sunny day, with its benches and walking paths. In February, it was underwater as it served its other purpose as a Napa River flood relief valve, carrying a brownish surge that otherwise might have run down city streets.
Mayor Jill Techel talked about the 1986 flood that wreaked havoc in Napa Valley and made downtown Napa more fit for canoes than cars.
“That was the great motivator,” Techel told the gathering.
In 1998, then-Napa City Councilman Brad Wagenknecht had high hopes for how Measure A would transform his city.
“I think we’ll look back in 20 years and say this is a date to remember,” Wagenknecht told the Napa Valley Register two decades ago just after the ballot measure creating the tax was passed. “This is a turning point in downtown Napa.”
On Monday, now-Supervisor Wagenknecht told the gathering how the downtown of his youth, dominated by stores serving citizens’ daily needs, died because of flood fears and a changing economy. That old downtown isn’t coming back, he said.
“But what we have from freedom of flooding is a downtown that is alive,” Wagenknecht said.
Visible behind him were the hotels and restaurants and businesses that power today’s downtown economy. Tourists and locals mingle along such features as the riverfront promenade.
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Techel told the gathering about the challenges in making the flood control projects reality.
Among those in the audience was environmentalist Chris Malan. She didn’t address the crowd, but stopped to talk about struggles to transform a traditional, line-the-river-with-concrete flood control approach into a “living river” approach.
The “living river” idea became a Measure A cornerstone. The tax came with the promise to do more than bring 100-year flood protection to the county. For the most part, it would tame the Napa River not with concrete, but with flood plains and wetlands.
In the city of Napa alone, new, graceful bridges replaced old ones that impeded river flows. Such buildings as the Riverfront Antique Center were demolished to make way for flood plains. The flood bypass went in.
Measure A money flowed up and down the county. For example, Calistoga repaired the Grant Street culvert, American Canyon created the Kimberly Park detention basin, Yountville created a Hopper Creek storm drain system, St. Helena restored flood plains.
Measure A promised not only flood control, but also watershed improvements. To that end, money has also gone to such projects as erosion control on the Oat Hill Mine Road, bringing recycled water to farms in the Carneros and improving fish passage at the Zinfandel Lane bridge.
But every Measure A promised fulfilled? Not yet, not quite. About 1,000 properties in the city of Napa have gained flood protection, but several flood walls are needed to protect 2,000 more properties from the biggest of floods.
“We still have flood work to do,” Wagenknecht said. “We still have flood work to finish. We are working on that.”