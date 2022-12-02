County, cities look at meeting "daunting" climate goals

Napa County and its cities are starting to grapple in earnest with the hard realities of meeting self-imposed goals of having net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“Daunting” was a word heard a few times at Wednesday’s Napa County Climate Action Committee meeting, though nobody was backing down.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We’ve talked a lot about this and made some promises and now it’s time to get the action done,” Napa City Councilmember Bernie Narvaez said.

Step one was completing a countywide greenhouse gas inventory using 2019 data. A new version corrects errors in a September version reported about in the Napa Valley Register.

With the corrections, Napa County emissions fell from 1.5 million to 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents annually. The inventory breaks this total down among the county and its five cities and town.

It also breaks the total down by sectors. With errors corrected, on-road transportation is now the largest source at 38.8%, followed by building energy at 22.7%. The two flipped the first and second spots.

St. Helena City Councilmember Anna Chouteau picked up on remarks that actions by the state and federal governments should account for a 5% reduction by 2030. That leaves the county and its cities to account for the other 95%, she said.

Interim County Executive Officer David Morrison gave a quick overview of regional climate action plans in other places in the state, nation and world.

“I have not really seen an effective plan to actually have any jurisdiction to get down to 2030,” he told the group, adding this is an extremely ambitious goal requiring radical change.

It’s more ambitious than California’s target of carbon neutrality by 2045 or the United Nation’s goal of net zero by 2050.

“This is an opportunity for Napa to head into uncharted waters,” he said. "There's not a lot of places that are setting the goals and trying to achieve them in the same way Napa is doing."

Some initial ideas suggested by a consultant and local staff include:

Prohibit the use of natural gas and propane in new development.

Retrofit existing buildings to improve energy efficiency and accelerate making them all-electric.

Accelerate the transition to 100% carbon-free energy.

Reduce parking space requirements.

Add more electric vehicle charging stations.

Climate Action Committee members seemed to agree that Napa County needs a regional climate action plan, even if the county and its cities then set their own priorities, given their own situations and budgets.

“The city of Calistoga would strongly support a regional approach to this,” Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said. “We do not have the bandwidth or resources to do it on our own.”

County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said the data shows a regional approach is needed to take meaningful greenhouse gas emissions-cutting steps. It comes down to the county and its cities trusting each other and giving up some local control.

The day of decision is here, Pedroza said.

But the climate action committee is only an advisory body. Each member will go back to their elected bodies to discuss if the jurisdictions want pursue a regional climate action plan and, if so, how it should be prepared.

“This is not the end of our work,” Yountville Mayor John Dunbar said about the completion of the greenhouse gas emissions inventory. “This is the end of the beginning of our work.”