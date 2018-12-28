Try 1 month for 99¢
FBI conducts active shooter training in Napa
Napa County Sheriff's Deputy Dave Quigley participates in active shooter training at Napa Valley College on Thursday. The multi-day training was conducted by the FBI's San Francisco Field Office. 

Napa County announced Friday that it will hold active shooter drills at the American Canyon Community Services Center and the Calistoga Junior/Senior High School.

Drills will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the county. People nearby may hear or see emergency vehicles, caution tape, loud noises and voices, and police and fire department teams.

The drills are designed to address law enforcement, and fire and rescue personnel's response to simulated active shooter drills, according to the county.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Kevin Twohey, the county's emergency services coordinator, at 707-299-1892 or kevin.twohey@countyofnapa.org.

