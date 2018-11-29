Napa County on Thursday released final, uncertified Nov. 6 election results that could be the last word on all of the races, among them an apparent, razor-thin defeat of the Measure H hotel tax in American Canyon.
All of the work is done except the double-checking of a sampling of ballots already tallied. Then the county can certify the election next week. Barring the unexpected, the final, uncertified results should stand.
“We don’t expect the results to change,” county Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said. “There are not more ballots to be counted. But I wanted to put these results out. Everybody's interested to see if there are any changes in the races."
There are no sudden turnabouts in the final, uncertified results. The close city council races in Calistoga, St. Helena and American Canyon had already been all but decided with the Nov. 20 update.
The closest race was Measure H, which would enact a 1-percent transient occupancy tax hike for American Canyon lodges to raise money for workforce and affordable housing. It needed two-thirds - or 66.6 percent - of the vote to pass and received 66.41 percent.
Similar measures to increase the lodging tax passed in the city of Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, Calistoga and unincorporated Napa County. Measure H would have raised an estimated $140,000 for American Canyon housing projects.
The previous Nov. 20 election result update covered 95 percent of the ballots. That was supposed to be the final release before certification, which must be done by Dec. 6.
Tuteur released this final, uncertified count on Thursday as an extra step. Cities want to start swearing in the winners to their city councils and can now do so, if the city attorneys are willing, he said.
Go to https://bit.ly/2POgy05 to see the final, uncertified count.
The manual, double-check tally will look at more than 5,000 ballots from seven precincts. The goal is to use this sample to confirm that the machine count of 57,132 ballots cast is accurate.
Checkers will print out images of ballots the machine scanned and match them to the actual paper ballots, Tuteur said. If a paper ballot has no matching image, then it wasn’t counted by the machine.
“I invite the public to observe the manual tally process,” Tuteur said.
Those who want to take him up on the offer can come to the Election Division at 1127 First St. suite E in downtown Napa. The manual tally begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday Nov. 30.
Among the manual tally focuses is a large American Canyon precinct with 1,200 votes, Tuteur said. On those ballots is the close Measure H race.
Tuteur before the election said he wanted Napa County to top the 54.99 percent turnout in the previous gubernatorial election of November 2014. The turnout for the Nov. 6 election is 73 percent.