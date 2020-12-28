County reports 396 COVID-19 cases over long weekend

The five day holiday period brought another 396 known, new COVID-19 cases to Napa County.

The county reported the tally on Monday. It is the first report since Wednesday because of the Christmas holiday.

This followed the 445 new cases total reported by the county over the first three days of last week. New county cases in recent weeks have been the highest since the pandemic began.

To date with the pandemic, the county has had 5,487 confirmed cases. It reports that 3,570 are active, 1,890 have recovered and 27 resulted in death. A total of 128,180 people have been tested.

A state-mandated stay-at-home order continues for the Bay Area through at least Jan. 8. It was tripped for at least three weeks when the region’s intensive care unit capacity dipped below 15%. As of Monday, the capacity was at 9.5%.

The county encourages people to be tested for COVID-19. Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.