County to close Mt. Veeder, Berryessa Knoxville roads to repair storm damage

Napa County will close two rural roads temporarily in order to repair winter storm damage from the last several years.
Mt. Veeder Road will be closed completely around mile marker 4.75 between May 26 and June 9.
Berryessa Knoxville Road will be closed completely around mile marker 20.5 from 7 a.m. on March 28 until 7 a.m. on March 29.
A full list of all current road closures in Napa County is available at roadclosures.countyofnapa.org.
