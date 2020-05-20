County to close Mt. Veeder, Berryessa Knoxville roads to repair storm damage

Mount Veeder Road Closure

An excavator removes portions of storm-damaged Mount Veeder Road in 2017. The county will make further repairs this month.

Napa County will close two rural roads temporarily in order to repair winter storm damage from the last several years.

Mt. Veeder Road will be closed completely around mile marker 4.75 between May 26 and June 9.

Berryessa Knoxville Road will be closed completely around mile marker 20.5 from 7 a.m. on March 28 until 7 a.m. on March 29.

A full list of all current road closures in Napa County is available at roadclosures.countyofnapa.org.

