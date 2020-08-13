County to help with Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail push

Lederer said the county could later simply give the $10 million of grant money back if it felt unable to proceed. But he said such a move would come with a consequence – the county’s reputation when seeking future grants.

“It’s important not to fail in these things because it affects future funding,” he said.

Cost overruns could push the project cost above the $16.2 million estimate. But Lederer said the $2 million-a-mile rate is reasonable based on the current St. Helena-to-Calistoga project.

Supervisors talked about various possible funding sources for the county’s share of the project, among them Regional Measure 3 toll revenue money. The county must also spend a certain amount of non-Measure T local sales tax money on bike paths to receive Measure T money for street maintenance.

The southern end of the Yountville-to-St. Helena segment is to begin at Highway 29 and Madison Street in Yountville, where an existing Vine Trail segment ends. Trail users would cross Highway 29 at the signal to the west side of the highway.