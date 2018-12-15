A couple was sitting in their car when a man smashed the driver side window, pistol-whipped the man in the driver's seat, stole their belongings and ran off, police say.
The man suffered unspecified facial injuries and was taken to the hospital, American Canyon Police say.
The incident occurred around 9 p.m. Friday outside of Los Cantaros Taqueria in the Canyon Plaza Shopping Center, American Canyon police say. The couple was sitting in their car when a heavyset man in a black hoodie approached the driver's window, smashed it and opened the car door.
The man, who had a black gun, pistol-whipped the man and demanded they give him everything. The robber got away with a cell phone, wallet and black leather jacket before running southwest, away from the car, police say.
Police do not have any leads on the suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.