Court battle over Napa's helicopter measure ends without a trial

A legal battle over Measure D, the 2018 initiative banning new personal-use helipads and tightening rules for agricultural-related helicopter landings and takeoffs, ended in clarifications.
Prominent Napa Valley vintners James “Bo” and Heidi Barrett and the nonprofit Helicopters for Agriculture filed the suit against Napa County in 2018, accusing the initiative of vagueness. The case never went to trial in U.S. District Court.
Instead, Napa County agreed to update a “Measure D Frequently Asked Questions” post on its Planning, Building and Environmental Services department website. That resulted in the case being dismissed, with each party bearing its own attorney fees.
Measure D author and Calistoga-area resident George Caloyannidis watched as the county defended the measure. He said outcome leaves the initiative intact.
“Absolutely,” he said. “Fully intact.”
James and Heidi Barrett couldn’t be reached to comment on the county’s updated Q&A sheet or to say if the settlement satisfied their concerns. Neither could their attorneys.
Measure D arose amid concerns that some wealthy, rural residents would want to fly helicopters to their homes. Caloyannidis in 2018 said Measure D would preserve the “bucolic ambiance and peace of our natural treasure called Napa Valley.”
The initiative prohibits new, personal-use heliports. It allows rural helicopter landings and takeoffs away from airports to support agriculture only if they are “unavoidable” and involve only people “essential” to the aerial activities.
But the lawsuit said the term “unavoidable” in Measure D leaves the helicopter pilot guessing at the meaning, given the lack of definition or examples. So does the term “essential.”
The county’s Q&A posting says that emergency landings are always considered unavoidable. It gives examples of cases when a helicopter could take off and land away from an airport for agricultural operations.
One such case is if using the airport would require transporting exposed, external loads, such as chemical tanks or seed buckets, over congested areas and posing a public health or safety risk from a possible spill.
Another is if the public airport cannot provide the necessary supplies or support services.
“There are some examples like that and we agreed to it,” Caloyannidis said.
“Essential” personnel are those needed to safely operate the helicopter and perform the agricultural activities, the Q&A posting says. Examples are the pilot, co-pilot, spray operators, obstacle safety observers and crop inspectors.
The Q&A sheet says that takeoffs and landings are not considered unavoidable when made for convenience or to minimize costs.
The lawsuit said the Barretts have used a helicopter for agricultural management activities, both for their own vineyards and vineyards owned by clients in seven counties. They feared facing penalties under Measure D if they continued doing so.
James Barrett in a court declaration said he has been a licensed helicopter pilot since 2008. He has regularly used a helicopter in support of vineyard management in Napa County, including crop seeding, grape drying and inspections.
Heidi Barrett said in a 2017 St. Helena Star article that she can juggle so many winery clients because her helicopter allows her to quickly make her daily rounds. She began taking flying lessons in 2006.
The Napa County Farm Bureau in 2018 criticized Measure D as being vague. Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Klobas said last week that the group’s Board of Directors has no new comments on Measure D in light of the settlement.
