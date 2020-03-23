Court battle over Napa's helicopter measure ends without a trial

The initiative prohibits new, personal-use heliports. It allows rural helicopter landings and takeoffs away from airports to support agriculture only if they are “unavoidable” and involve only people “essential” to the aerial activities.

But the lawsuit said the term “unavoidable” in Measure D leaves the helicopter pilot guessing at the meaning, given the lack of definition or examples. So does the term “essential.”

The county’s Q&A posting says that emergency landings are always considered unavoidable. It gives examples of cases when a helicopter could take off and land away from an airport for agricultural operations.

One such case is if using the airport would require transporting exposed, external loads, such as chemical tanks or seed buckets, over congested areas and posing a public health or safety risk from a possible spill.

Another is if the public airport cannot provide the necessary supplies or support services.

“There are some examples like that and we agreed to it,” Caloyannidis said.