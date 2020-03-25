COVID-19 complicates proposed Napa ballot measures about cannabis and watershed protection

County Executive Officer Minh Tran said that's not true for the Board of Supervisors. That means Board action to place the proposed measures on the ballot might trigger the need for environmental impact reports or less-detailed documents.

Initiative proponents would in normal times take tables and clipboards to shopping centers and collect signatures outside of stores. Hackett stressed that steps to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 have priority over the proposed watershed measure.

“I don’t want to come across here that this (measure) is more important than life-and-death,” he said. “Because it’s not. We hope that at some point in the fall, things will return to normal and the issue of protecting our watersheds and water supplies will still be a viable concern for citizens.”

The proposed Napa County Water Sustainability Initiative of 2020 seeks to further strengthen county watershed protection laws. Proponents say the Board of Supervisors didn’t go far enough when tackling the issue last year.

Among other things, the measure would not allow people to mitigate for cutting down forests by protecting trees on slopes 30 percent or greater. Hackett said this land is already undevelopable.

“You can’t protect what’s already protected,” he said.