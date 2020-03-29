COVID-19 slashes available seasonal workers for growers in Napa and beyond

Napa growers and other sectors of California agriculture could face a significant labor shortage due to pandemic-prompted disruptions in processing of H2-A visas, which normally allow thousands of seasonal agricultural workers into the state from abroad.
Nationwide, H2-A workers account for 10 percent of American agricultural labor, according to the USDA. In California, the state with the fifth-most available H2-A positions, use of the program has ticked sharply upward in recent years, according to Michael Marsh, president of the Nation Council of Agricultural Employers (NCAE).
But even H2-A workers – part of an industry deemed “critical infrastructure” by the Department of Homeland Security – have not been immune to havoc wreaked by the pandemic. American embassies in Mexico, where more than 90 percent of H2-A workers in the United States come from, are operating at extremely limited capacities, Marsh said, unable to conduct necessary interviews with program participants.
The U.S. Department of State last week announced that visas would be processed only for workers with interview waivers and applicants who had been in the United States on an H2-A visa within the last 12 months. All other processing at the border has been halted, according to Wilson Purves, an attorney with KPB Immigration Law Firm in San Francisco.
The change has thrown agricultural employers nationwide “into turmoil,” Marsh said.
More than 200,000 H2-A workers came to the United States last year, and the program has grown steadily year-to-year in the past five years in states like North Carolina, Georgia and California.
Last year, his first using the program, Mike Wolf brought 28 workers on H2-A visas from Mexico to work for his eponymous vineyard management company. Having dealt with what he called a “revolving door” of unreliable domestic labor before turning to H2-A, he was delighted with the consistency and quality of the work done by H2-A crews. This year, he arranged to have 75 workers brought to Napa.
The men were scheduled to arrive mid-March, Wolf said, but encountered what he called “normal delays” in their travel and processing. Then Mexico and the United States closed their border to non-essential travel, which made Wolf nervous.
Movement of H2-A workers was declared “essential travel” by the Department of Homeland Security. But without any new visas being processed, Wolf would likely get just his original 28-member crew, leaving him 47 men short. His labor contractor was attempting to arrange an alternative through an immigration lawyer.
“I’m hopeful that something will sort itself out, because the problem is much, much bigger than my little company,” Wolf said in an interview March 18th. His contractor had been in discussions with an immigration attorney, Wolf said, and sounded confident arrangements could be made for the full group.
“You’re talking about California agriculture here. You’re talking about fruits and vegetables and packing houses and processing plants,” he added, nodding to H2-B visas for agricultural processing labor. “Over the past few years, big food producers have become pretty reliant on this program, so the implications could be huge.”
Wolf’s concern is a shared one. NCAE, alongside 12 other industry trade groups that encompass the Agricultural Workforce Commission, wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that “workers eligible for (interview) waivers may only comprise a portion” of the necessary labor force.
“An interruption to the processing of agricultural worker visas will undoubtedly cause a significant disruption to the U.S. food supply,” the letter read. It spoke of the dangerous consequences that could then follow.
Several variables have contributed to what NCAE’s Marsh calls “an endemic labor shortage” for the American agricultural sector. American workers are increasingly less inclined to take jobs on farms and in fields; tightened border security under the Obama and Trump Administrations has thinned the stream of undocumented seasonal farmworkers, upon whom states like California have historically relied heavily; and the existing domestic agricultural workforce has begun to age out of the labor-intensive work involved with harvests and growing seasons.
But the arrival of H2-A workers could complicate things for the agricultural sector, according to Bruce Goldstein, president of Farmworker Justice, a national advocacy group for migrant and seasonal farmworkers.
“When these workers come into the United States, they often travel on crowded buses and they’re put in crowded housing,” Goldstein said. “We don’t see evidence that the administration has required any health and safety precautions of the employers, even though they’ve granted the special (interview) waiver to H2-A workers.”
H2-A workers are entitled to worker’s compensation for work-related illnesses and injuries, Goldstein added, but employers are not required to provide health insurance. Farmworker Justice and almost 40 other farmworker advocacy groups late last week sent a letter to the federal government urging increased protections for H2-A workers, a group Goldstein described as especially vulnerable given that workers may not feel comfortable advocating for their own safety for fear of being fired or deported. Additional protections included requiring separate living arrangements for workers that are over 60 or have underlying health conditions and ensuring workers had access to COVID-19 testing and medical care.
Growers in Napa Valley might find themselves with more access to domestic labor because higher profit margins translate into higher hourly wages for workers, according to Beckstoffer Napa Valley General Manager Dave Michul.
“We have seen an influx of people willing to travel to come here just because (of that),” Michul said. But that’s not necessarily the case elsewhere in California, and the pull to Napa, which brings workers from as far away as Sacramento, could harm other nearby agricultural counties.
This is Michul’s third year using H2-A workers in Beckstoffer’s vineyards throughout Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties. More than 80 workers, dispersed between those sites, arrived two months ago, but Michul is awaiting the arrival of additional workers, including 30 more for Beckstoffer’s vineyards in Napa. He’s hopeful they’ll see at least a portion of those inbound crews, but has put out a backup call for local labor.
“When I began anticipating – hey, the crews may not make it in, (I thought), we better revert back to what we used to do,” Michul added, speaking of attempting to hire locally. (H2-A employers must prove that they’ve been unable to find adequate domestic help before bringing workers in on visas).
“We’ve been honest with our local contractors, and they understand that labor is scarce,” Michul said.
Producers in counties with more agricultural diversity and lower profit margins may not have that kind of flexibility. Sonoma County’s Dutton Ranch, which produces organic apples and wine grapes, has been utilizing H2-A workers for 13 years, according to president and co-owner Steve Dutton. Dutton’s 92-man crew is due to arrive April 6th. Seventy should qualify for interview waivers; the fate of the remaining 22 is up in the air.
“I’m very concerned, but I am expecting that things are going to happen (normally for the 70),” Dutton, who works with an immigration lawyer, said. He plans to drive to the consulate in Tijuana to arrange for their crossing. “No one has alerted us to say we’re not going to get our guys. And I’m optimistic that the other 22 will come in the next four to six weeks.”
If all goes as planned, Dutton expects the 70 men will be enough to handle the 1,200 acres of wine grapes and 180 acres of apples smattered across Dutton's Sonoma County properties. But the sector as a whole may not fare as well, he said.
“Look - these guys do a job that no one else wants to do here in the United States. There’s not a transient workforce that goes around and does farm labor like there used to be,” Dutton said. “Without the H2-A program, agriculture would be in real trouble here – in Sonoma, in Napa, and in California, truthfully.”
