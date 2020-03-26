COVID-19 transforms how the Napa Board of Supervisors does its business

“It’s being in the room, it’s watching who’s saying what, it’s being able to communicate with other folks in the room – you’re denied that,” Anderson said.

Also, some people who want to participate might not be tech-savvy enough to use such things as Zoom, she said.

The Napa City Council is also having to adapt to the COVID-19 emergency. Mayor Jill Techel said the council held a closed-session meeting on Tuesday. Council members now sit six feet from each other and staff to meet social distancing requirements.

“The council has so far been attending in person,” Techel said, adding the city is still looking at options for how council members might attend remotely.

The City Council is scheduled to hold its next meeting on March 31. Techel said the council will take care of things that need to be done during the emergency and noncontroversial items.

Local public meetings are governed by the state’s Brown Act. Gov. Gavin Newsom during the COVID-19 emergency has authorized local governments to allow expanded use of teleconferencing. He waived any requirements that public officials or members of the public must be physically present to participate.