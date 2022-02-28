COVID-19 case confirmations continue to fall in Napa County over weekend

The fall-off in the coronavirus’ spread in Napa County is continuing, with confirmed positive tests dropping through the weekend, according to county health authorities.
On Monday, Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website reported 102 newly confirmed infections over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, down sharply from the 266 it announced on Friday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The county’s latest information follows a drop-off in reported new cases last week, down 20% to 965 for the seven days ending Thursday. But lingering data reporting backlogs mean the true number of current illnesses is far lower, according to the county, which estimated only about 100 cases from last week’s total were new cases, with late reporting of older illnesses accounting for the rest.
The number of Napa County patients hospitalized with the virus remained unchanged from Friday at nine, compared to a peak of 27 on Jan. 27 earlier in the surge of the Omicron variant.
This story has been modified since the original posting to correct the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Monday.
People are also reading…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Mr. Monopoly recently made an appearance in Napa Valley — to announce new game plans.
Streets near a Napa synagogue were littered overnight with flyers bearing a screed linking Jews to "the COVID agenda," in an act similar to an…
Burbank Housing awarded $18.1 million to make Napa's Wine Valley Lodge into permanent supportive housing
Burbank Housing, in partnership with Napa County and the city of Napa, has been awarded roughly $18.1 million in state funding to convert Napa…
German POWs worked on Napa ranches and farms during World War II. Here's one family's story.
The American Canyon man who was shot on Highway 29 in south Napa continues to recover in the hospital and may be released midweek.
Napa student Diana Baldovino offers free menstrual supplies for anyone in need.
Napa Valley’s Shafer Vineyards, an icon of the Stags Leap District, has sold its winery to South Korean retail company Shinsegae for $250.3 million.
A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continue…
Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza’s decision to recuse himself from further decisions on the Walt Ranch vineyard project has injected a d…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com