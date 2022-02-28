 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 case confirmations continue to fall in Napa County over weekend

COVID-19 update

The fall-off in the coronavirus’ spread in Napa County is continuing, with confirmed positive tests dropping through the weekend, according to county health authorities.

On Monday, Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website reported 102 newly confirmed infections over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend, down sharply from the 266 it announced on Friday.

The county’s latest information follows a drop-off in reported new cases last week, down 20% to 965 for the seven days ending Thursday. But lingering data reporting backlogs mean the true number of current illnesses is far lower, according to the county, which estimated only about 100 cases from last week’s total were new cases, with late reporting of older illnesses accounting for the rest.

The number of Napa County patients hospitalized with the virus remained unchanged from Friday at nine, compared to a peak of 27 on Jan. 27 earlier in the surge of the Omicron variant.

This story has been modified since the original posting to correct the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported by Napa County on Monday.

Howard Yune

