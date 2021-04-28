The four new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Napa County were the lowest total in six months, according to county figures.

Daily cases had mostly been running in double-digits this month, then dropped significantly this week. Twenty-six cases have been reported since last Friday's report, compared to 71 cases over the same period last week.

Dr. Karen Relucio, the county's public health officer, said Wednesday that the reduced number of positives is not due to fewer people being tested.

Another 1,043 doses of vaccine have been administered, for a total of 149,235 doses since the first vaccine was approved for the public in mid-December, the county said.

Over 40% of county residents are now considered fully vaccinated, officials said on Tuesday.

Despite the downward trend in cases, the county reported two deaths on Tuesday, marking the county's 79th and 80th deaths since the first one in March 2020.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

