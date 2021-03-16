COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Napa County

Continuing a downward trend that began in late January, there were 11 new COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Tuesday.

So far this week, 30 cases have been reported. This is the lowest early-week total since September.

The tempo for vaccinations is picking up. As of Tuesday, 68,392 doses had been given to people who live or work in Napa County, an increase of 4,484 doses since Friday.

The number of county residents who are fully vaccinated climbed to 19,866, an increase of 832 since Monday. This represents 14.2% of the county's population.

Seventy-six people have died in Napa since the start of the pandemic last March and 9,191 have tested positive, according to county figures.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.