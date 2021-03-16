 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Napa County
Continuing a downward trend that began in late January, there were 11 new COVID-19 cases, Napa County reported Tuesday.

So far this week, 30 cases have been reported. This is the lowest early-week total since September.

The tempo for vaccinations is picking up. As of Tuesday, 68,392 doses had been given to people who live or work in Napa County, an increase of 4,484 doses since Friday. 

The number of county residents who are fully vaccinated climbed to 19,866, an increase of 832 since Monday. This represents 14.2% of the county's population.

Seventy-six people have died in Napa since the start of the pandemic last March and 9,191 have tested positive, according to county figures.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination can go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information.

For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

