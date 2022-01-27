COVID-19 cases more than double in Napa school district; county reports 313 new cases Thursday

Coronavirus cases in Napa County’s largest public school system reached a new high last week and hundreds more positive tests were reported in the county on Thursday, although signs were emerging that California may be turning the corner its largest COVID-19 surge so far.

For the week of Jan. 17, the Napa Valley Unified School District reported 590 COVID-19 infections, more than double its figure of 281 the week before, according to data posted on the district website. That total includes 570 students who tested positive – 3.43% of its total enrollment of 16,603 in Napa and American Canyon – along with 20 employees, 1.19% of its staff.

The jump mirrors similar increases in COVID-19 spread in other school systems around the state since the emergence in the closing weeks of 2021 of Omicron, a more contagious COVID-19 variant that has driven case counts past the peaks caused by the Delta form of the virus last summer.

The reopening of schools from the Christmas and New Year’s break has been marked in some cities by teacher and substitute shortages, temporary returns to remote instruction, and sickouts by Oakland teachers to protest allegedly unsafe classroom conditions.

Speaking last week before the NVUSD's board's passage of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff to take effect March 31, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti reported an "all hands on deck approach" to staffing as the district averages more than 75 worker absences a day.

Meanwhile, Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency confirmed 313 more infections in its latest online update Thursday afternoon, compared to 460 on Wednesday. The county’s case count appears to track to exceed 1,000 for a third consecutive week when the county releases its latest seven-day total on Friday.

The number of people hospitalized in Napa County due to COVID-19 increased by one on Thursday to 27, and 10% of local intensive-care beds were available.

Despite the surge of recent weeks, California showed signs it is turning the corner on the omicron wave, with infection rates falling and hospitalizations well short of the overwhelming deluge officials feared a few weeks ago.

More than 15,000 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, a huge figure but well short of last January's peak of about 22,000 and half of what officials had feared. Positivity rates are down 15% from earlier this month and the state's projection model shows the number of hospitalizations falling by half, to less than 7,700, in another month.

“This Omicron spread like wildfire and now it’s dropping very rapidly. And that’s exactly what we expect,” Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an epidemiologist at the University of Southern California, said Tuesday. “It’s like when a wildfire burns up all the fuel. There’s no more fuel to burn and the wildfire goes out.”

Intensive care cases take longer to develop, so the peak of about 3,000 ICU patients isn't expected for another week. That number then is projected to fall quickly, possibly below 1,000 by the end of February. The death rate will keep growing, with over 5,000 people projected to succumb in the next three weeks, before it too falls.

The Omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and also more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or were infected by previous variants. However, early studies show Omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the Delta variant, and vaccination and a booster still offer strong protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

Despite the prospect of the Omicron wave’s eventual waning, Napa County’s public health officer is predicting a long-term challenge from COVID-19 as the virus continues to mutate and evolve. Speaking to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Dr. Karen Relucio called a COVID-free future unlikely in the near future and emphasized using a multi-tiered “tool box” of protection including mask-wearing, social distancing, testing and vaccination.

As of Monday, Napa County reported an overall COVID-19 vaccination rate of 74.1%, including 79% of residents at least 5 years old who are eligible for inoculation. Fifty-four percent of eligible residents also have received booster doses.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

