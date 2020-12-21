COVID-19 cases rise in Napa school system but remain under closure threshold

The 56 positive cases account for 0.3% of NVUSD’s total population, which includes 16,943 students and 1,700 employees in Napa and American Canyon, the district reported. Twelve of the people confirmed infected that week were students in the hybrid program, 21 were students learning entirely from home, and 13 were staff members, the district reported.

However, infection rates have yet to near the state-determined threshold that would trigger a shutdown — closure of a campus if 5% of its combined students and staff test positive in a two-week span, or a full district shutdown if a quarter of NVUSD’s 28 school sites are closed. No schools or other facilities have been closed since the partial reopening in October, Mike Mansuy, NVUSD’s director of student services, said in an email Thursday night.

A Dec. 10 message from NVUSD to district parents stated that several students attended class while experiencing symptoms of illness, putting others at risk and forcing employees to isolate those students and contact their relatives.