In large part due to a cluster of cases last weekend at the Veterans Home in Yountville, total COVID-19 cases rose this week in Napa County.
With 38 cases reported Friday, the week's total is 117 cases, compared to 89 cases the week before.
Napa County said an outbreak of 24 cases last week at the Veterans Home affected the county's overall COVID picture. Most weeks people in their 30s and 40s represent the highest percentage of new cases. This week it was people 65 and older.
In part because of the Vets Home outbreak,
Napa County did not move from the red tier to the more permissive orange tier on the state's plan for restoring normalcy.
County officials are hopeful that Napa may qualify for orange when the state's analysis is released on Tuesday.
This was only the second week since the start of the year that there were no reported COVID-related deaths in the county.
People who live or work in Napa County received another 6,724 doses of vaccine this week, for a total of 94,889 doses since mid-December.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at
https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to
Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. WATCH NOW: THE BENEFITS OF FRESH AIR IN SAFELY REOPENING SCHOOLS IN CALIFORNIA
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and and a ventilation expert discuss safely reopening schools, April 1, 2021.
SEE NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES
Natasha Beitz, a 16-year-old Vintage High School student, was greeted by about 20 friends, relatives and well-wishers Sunday afternoon after completing her first marathon in 4 hours 3 minutes. Beitz ran a 26.2-mile course from the north Napa campus to Oakville and back, raising more than $2,300 for the National Brain Tumor Society in an effort she dedicated to her mother Monica, who died from the disease in 2016.
Howard Yune, Register video
Thunderbirds gather at Lake Hennessey to listen to coach Olaf before taking on the trails.
Briana Forgie, brianamariephotography.com
A staffer at Ritual Coffee Roasters in Napa's Oxbow Public Market prepares an order.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The flags of the United States, state of California and the city of Napa were raised atop three poles on School Street in front of Napa City Hall on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
Howard Yune, Register
John Rodman, formerly of Napa, is pictured here with some of the film and the camera he used to record a 1966 auto race in the then-Napa Valley Shopping Center parking lot.
Submitted image
Irina and Dario Sattui at the groundbreaking of the new Sattui Preschool on North Oak Street.
Jesse Duarte, The Weekly Calistogan
Vanessa Chen of American Canyon is the first female Eagle Scout in Napa County.
Submitted
The staff of the St. Helena Public Library welcomed patrons back into the building by appointment on Monday. From left are Chris Kreiden, Mariah McGuire, Lynne Albrecht and Cecilia Raffo.
Jesse Duarte, Star
This bountiful Napa Valley tulip patch is now in full bloom. It is located on the 900 block of Rutherford Road in Rutherford.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Giancarlo Fradella cuts a customer's hair Wednesday at Olde Town Barbershop, which the Napa barber recently opened inside the historic Food City shopping center at South Jefferson Street and Old Sonoma Road.
Howard Yune, Register
General manager Michael Cobb and artist/carver Billy Crud on the pirate ship section of the future Wilfred’s Lounge. The tiki bar will open late this summer, said owner Nat Komes.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Christy Innouvong, left, and Beatriz Aurelio-Saguin, founders of Tuk Tuk Box.
Submitted photo
Louann Talbert participates in a painting class at the Napa Senior Center. COVID-19 has interrupted the class several times but today it meets outside.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
From left, Courtney Menegon, Amelia Robison, Sarita Lopez and Kristi Pearce-Percy assemble lobster dinners during Saturday's drive-thru lobster feed.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Nicholas Kendall and Maria Diaz of Heritage Eats prepared a catering order at Heritage Eats last week. Owner Ben Koenig said his business survived the COVID-19 pandemic by being nimble and flexible, along with some aid via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Jennifer Huffman, Register
A drowsy Elsie the Library Cat barely acknowledges the photographer before resuming her nap in the St. Helena Public Library's back office.
Jesse Duarte, Star
From left to right: CARE Network registered nurses Lisa Cole, Kathryn Wong, Kerry Murphy at one of the Queen's vaccination clinics on St. Patrick's day in 2021. Health care workers across the hospital's divisions said the strength and support of their coworkers and the broader community have helped them survive the challenges of the past year.
Courtesy of Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Amy's Grove is an area along Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa that the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District intends to open as a park by 2023. An AmeriCorps team recently worked to help create a parking area and trailhead.
Barry Eberling
Dan Kaiser, co-owner with his wife, Carolina, of Calistoga’s newly launched Amaro, an Italian-inspired restaurant. Amaro is the Italian word for 'bitter."
Tim Carl Photography
Silverado Ace Hardware donated $5,262 to the Calistoga Firefighters Association on March 10. Funds were raised through the store's 'round-up' program.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Yountville resident Marianne Lyon has been selected for a two-year term as poet laureate of Napa County.
Submitted photo
A large spiky bush growing in Barry Brown's front yard on Tallac Street in Napa is flowering for the first time in more than 20 years. He believes it is a “Mexican Grass Tree,” or Dasylirion longissimum.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
The ingredients for a taco dinner at home from La Toque restaurant in Napa.
Sasha Paulsen/Register
Owners including Patty, Kiki and George Theodorides at The George.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Downtown Napa property owners are paying to cover 13 utility boxes this spring with art by local artists. This utility box is on First Street, west of Randolph Street.
Register file art
Joe Brasil at his midcentury modern listing at 1627 Rainier St. in Napa.
Damian DeSena photo
When conditions allow, Donavan Almond teaches fitness classes at Pioneer Park.
Tim Carl LLC
At Jurassic Quest, guests drive through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods “and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.”
Jennifer Huffman, Register
There are some 105 desks available for use at Spaces Napa Valley.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
