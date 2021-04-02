In large part due to a cluster of cases last weekend at the Veterans Home in Yountville, total COVID-19 cases rose this week in Napa County.

With 38 cases reported Friday, the week's total is 117 cases, compared to 89 cases the week before.

Napa County said an outbreak of 24 cases last week at the Veterans Home affected the county's overall COVID picture. Most weeks people in their 30s and 40s represent the highest percentage of new cases. This week it was people 65 and older.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In part because of the Vets Home outbreak, Napa County did not move from the red tier to the more permissive orange tier on the state's plan for restoring normalcy.

County officials are hopeful that Napa may qualify for orange when the state's analysis is released on Tuesday.

This was only the second week since the start of the year that there were no reported COVID-related deaths in the county.

People who live or work in Napa County received another 6,724 doses of vaccine this week, for a total of 94,889 doses since mid-December.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

WATCH NOW: THE BENEFITS OF FRESH AIR IN SAFELY REOPENING SCHOOLS IN CALIFORNIA

SEE NAPA VALLEY NEWS IN PICTURES

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.