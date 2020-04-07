COVID-19 concerns cancel Napa summer camp for blind students

Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired announced this week that it was canceling summer sessions at Enchanted Hills Camp on Mount Veeder Road west of Napa.

COVID-19 presented an unacceptable threat to the 600-plus blind campers, their families, staff and volunteers who come to Enchanted Hills each summer, the organization said in a message to families.

"Could we imagine keeping a six-foot distance between 100 campers and staff all week long?," Lighthouse said. "To implement real protective measures at camp, we believe, wouldn’t make it camp at all. The closeness, camp spirit, hand-on-hand instruction, the heartfelt hugs and adventurous athleticism – none of this would be possible under current government guidelines."

Lighthouse said there will be no gatherings of any kind at the camp until September 2020 at the earliest.

With the camp closed, Lighthouse will use the summer to dig a 3,000-foot-long trench to "finally underground all the overhead electric wires now strung haphazardly throughout camp. The trench project will remove fire-causing danger from these overhead wires and will give us stable and reliable power not threatened by falling branches and weather," the letter to families said.