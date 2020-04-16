COVID-19 could cost American wine industry as much as $6 billion in losses, expert says

Ninety-seven percent of the nation’s wineries produce less than 50,000 cases, according to the Wine Institute’s release. Wineries of that size are expected to experience losses of 36 to 66 percent, the report says, with smaller wineries more heavily impacted. Wineries producing between 1,000 and 5,00 cases are expected to see a loss in revenue of almost 48%.

Seventy percent of Napa Valley’s wineries make less than 5,000 cases, the Napa Valley Vintners have said, which could place them directly in the crosshairs of pandemic-prompted losses.

Off-premise sales in grocers and other outlets are expected to increase 10%, the report states.

Moramarco’s models assume a 50% recovery of restaurant, tasting room and other on-premise sales within three months of shutdowns being lifted; the analysis assumes that will begin in late May of this year. Public health experts have repeatedly said that the timeline for recovery may differ state to state as local officials examine regional conditions and risk.

“Wineries, like all other hospitality businesses, are feeling the impact across the board,” Robert Koch, president and CEO of the Wine Institute, said in the release. “While we are confident in the long-term consumer demand for California and U.S. wines, we anticipate a long recovery period.”

