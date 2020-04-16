COVID-19 could cost American wine industry as much as $6 billion in losses, expert says

The American wine industry could face losses of almost $6 billion in the wake of COVID-19, new research has shown.
The full scale of potential loss—$5.94 billion – is the result of a new analysis performed by industry expert John Moramarco, according to a press release from the California Wine Institute. Surges in buying patterns at grocery stores and other retailers has not proved enough to reduce the impact of tasting room closures and important alternative outlets like restaurants, according to Moramarco, managing partner at bw166, a highly acclaimed beverage alcohol research and marketing firm.
Smaller wineries will be hit by larger losses, according to the report; boutique wineries tend to rely heavily on tasting rooms not only for sales, but for wine club membership and broader customer acquisition. With that stream of new business cut off, smaller wineries could find themselves more tenuously positioned than larger wineries. Larger wineries – say, those producing upward of 70,000 cases a year—often have the kind of bandwidth needed to contract with distributors, landing their labels on grocery store shelves.
On-premise sales are expected to be down more than $2.5 billion through 2020, according to the release, representing a loss of 80%; tasting room sales are also predicted to decline 80% with sustained losses of $3 billion. The spiral is expected to severely skew market supply and demand, leaking damage onto grape growers, too: wine grape sales could be down as much as 25%, Moramarco’s analysis shows.
Ninety-seven percent of the nation’s wineries produce less than 50,000 cases, according to the Wine Institute’s release. Wineries of that size are expected to experience losses of 36 to 66 percent, the report says, with smaller wineries more heavily impacted. Wineries producing between 1,000 and 5,00 cases are expected to see a loss in revenue of almost 48%.
Seventy percent of Napa Valley’s wineries make less than 5,000 cases, the Napa Valley Vintners have said, which could place them directly in the crosshairs of pandemic-prompted losses.
Off-premise sales in grocers and other outlets are expected to increase 10%, the report states.
Moramarco’s models assume a 50% recovery of restaurant, tasting room and other on-premise sales within three months of shutdowns being lifted; the analysis assumes that will begin in late May of this year. Public health experts have repeatedly said that the timeline for recovery may differ state to state as local officials examine regional conditions and risk.
“Wineries, like all other hospitality businesses, are feeling the impact across the board,” Robert Koch, president and CEO of the Wine Institute, said in the release. “While we are confident in the long-term consumer demand for California and U.S. wines, we anticipate a long recovery period.”
