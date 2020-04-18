COVID-19 could permanently reshape the business of wine in Napa Valley

Clif Family Winery, which produces 8,000 cases per year, does anywhere between 30 to 40% of its business through its tasting room and its food truck, according to General Manager Linzi Gay. Tasting room traffic also feeds directly into the winery’s wine club membership, she said, echoing McMillan’s earlier point. About 75% of the winery’s business is direct-to-consumer; it doesn’t wholesale its wines, meaning none of its labels are available on grocery store shelves.

Grocery stores have put a freeze on accepting new products, according to Wallenbrock, but Gay says working with distributors is something that remains off Clif’s radar. The winery hasn’t been immediately disadvantaged by its direct-to-consumer focus, according to Gay: e-commerce sales of Clif Family wines and other specialty food products are “way up,” she said.

“I’ve thought about that a lot in the last couple weeks – ‘Would we be better off if we had stronger grocery presence right now?’” Gay said. “It’s too soon to tell. But the most important thing for anyone right now is to have diverse ways to sell to their customers, and we are diversified.”