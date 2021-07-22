 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 death reported in Napa County; 21 more test positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 death reported in Napa County; 21 more test positive for coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 update

Updated at 4:41 p.m. — A Napa County woman has died after contracting the coronavirus — the 84th such confirmed fatality locally during the pandemic, the county reported Thursday afternoon.

The death was added to the running total on Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website. All but three of those in the county who have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020 have been county residents.

The latest fatality was of a female Napa city resident who died Tuesday, according to Napa County spokesperson Danielle Adams. The woman, who was younger than 65, had been vaccinated for COVID-19 but also was immunocompromised, Adams said in a statement.

Adams also confirmed that the 83rd county fatality, reported June 25, was a vaccinated female older than 65.

Also Thursday, Napa County reported 21 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 18 on Wednesday, eight Tuesday, and 46 on Monday. 

Local COVID-19 spread has ticked upward this month after a long decline in new cases since the winter when weekly infection counts topped 600 in January before the roll-out of vaccines in the U.S. Amid the slowing advance of the virus, California in mid-June relaxed masking, social distancing and crowd size rules as part of an economic reopening.

Napa County this week has joined in a recommendation shared with other Bay Area governments that people again wear face masks in indoor public spaces even if they have been vaccinated and that businesses revive masking requirements for visitors who have been inoculated as well as those who have not.

Fully inoculated people are well-protected from infections and serious illness due to COVID-19, including the Delta variants, according to health officials in Napa County and elsewhere in the Bay Area.

CDC Doubles Down on Mask Requirements, for Vaccinated Americans. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky reiterated that it is still safe for vaccinated Americans to go maskless in most public settings. If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. The Delta variant of the coronavirus is thought to be responsible for COVID-19 surges occurring all over the world. Parts of the U.S. in which vaccination rates fall well below the national average are prepping for significant increases in hospitalizations and deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently amended its own mask guidance. suggesting that even those who are vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public. In the U.S., health officials in Los Angeles County similarly amended its mask guidance for vaccinated residents. CDC Director Walensky responded to questions regarding both instances. The WHO has to make guidelines and provide information to the world [...] there are places around the world that are surging, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. We have always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment, Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, via 'The Hill'. A recent British study found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine was 88 percent effective against the Delta variant

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the owner of Napa food truck Tacos La Esperanza.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News