COVID-19 death reported in Napa County; 21 more test positive for coronavirus

Updated at 4:41 p.m. — A Napa County woman has died after contracting the coronavirus — the 84th such confirmed fatality locally during the pandemic, the county reported Thursday afternoon.
The death was added to the running total on Napa County’s COVID-19 informational website. All but three of those in the county who have lost their lives to the virus since the pandemic’s arrival in California in early 2020 have been county residents.
The latest fatality was of a female Napa city resident who died Tuesday, according to Napa County spokesperson Danielle Adams. The woman, who was younger than 65, had been vaccinated for COVID-19 but also was immunocompromised, Adams said in a statement.
Adams also confirmed that the 83rd county fatality, reported June 25, was a vaccinated female older than 65.
Also Thursday, Napa County reported 21 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, up from 18 on Wednesday, eight Tuesday, and 46 on Monday.
Local COVID-19 spread has ticked upward this month after a long decline in new cases since the winter when weekly infection counts topped 600 in January before the roll-out of vaccines in the U.S. Amid the slowing advance of the virus, California in mid-June relaxed masking, social distancing and crowd size rules as part of an economic reopening.
Napa County this week has joined in a recommendation shared with other Bay Area governments that people again wear face masks in indoor public spaces even if they have been vaccinated and that businesses revive masking requirements for visitors who have been inoculated as well as those who have not.
Fully inoculated people are well-protected from infections and serious illness due to COVID-19, including the Delta variants, according to health officials in Napa County and elsewhere in the Bay Area.
