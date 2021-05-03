Napa County began the week with 24 new COVID-19 cases, with hospitalizations declining to their lowest level in two weeks.
The latest COVID cases bring the county's total since March 2020 to 9,811 cases, including 80 deaths.
There were four people reported hospitalized within the county, which was half of last week's level and the lowest number in two weeks. There have been 431 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Vaccination doses increased by 1,130 since Friday's report, for a total of 153,797 doses administered to county residents and people who work here.
People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels for other upcoming vaccination events should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/
If you do not have access to the Internet or need assistance with the State’s MyTurn tool, please call: 1-833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)
For more ways to register, please visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines or call the County of Napa’s Public Information & Support line at (707) 253-4540 M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents who want to be tested for COVID without charge should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions, you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.
