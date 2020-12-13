COVID-19 is still 'attacking Latino households' in California 8 months into the pandemic

When Ruiz's illness showed no improvement, she was transported to the hospital by an ambulance and put on a ventilator.

"She was really sick at that point," Villarreal said of her grandmother, "from the beginning all the way until the end."

Ruiz spent 45 days intubated at a Sacramento hospital before dying on Aug. 24, Galindo said.

"It is very hard to see your mom suffer and connected to a ventilator," Galindo said in Spanish. "It's difficult, it's shocking."

Galindo said it's unfair that Ruiz did not receive the kind of attention given to President Donald Trump when he fell ill with COVID-19.

After her mother's illness was confirmed as COVID-19, Galindo, her husband and two of her daughters, ages 7 and 18, also tested positive for the virus. She doesn't know whether her family contracted the virus through her mother.

Aside from losing her sense of taste and smell, Galindo said her symptoms were mild. Since recovering, she and her husband continue working. Galindo works preparing meals at a local high school, and her husband works as a restaurant cook.