COVID-19 reaches California veterans homes that had largely avoided virus

"The recent increase in positive Covid-19 cases within the eight-home system is very worrying, but without facility-level information it is impossible to determine whether these cases are spread across the state, or clustered within a few homes," Irwin said in the statement.

The homes have performed extensive, proactive testing, emails to employees, residents and their families show. In late October, a new state testing lab helped the homes increase testing, and they have been catching more asymptomatic cases, CalVet spokeswoman Lindsey Sin said in an email.

"While our current active cases reflect an increase in COVID-19 at our homes, they also reflect the increase in cases in the homes' surrounding communities across the state," Sin said in the email. "CalVet continues to do all it can to prevent, detect, and combat this virus in our Homes, including frequent, proactive testing of staff and residents."

Two residents died from COVID-19 in the spring and an employee at the Yountville home in Napa County died from the virus in July, but California's state-run veterans homes have done a much better job keeping the virus out than many nursing homes and other veterans homes.

The 2,100 veterans who live at the homes are more than 80 years old on average, making them vulnerable to the virus.