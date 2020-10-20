COVID 19 restrictions eased as Napa County moves to orange tier

“I guess we’re probably getting close to that 10% and we’re picking up new members and we’re having people return each week,” he said.

Napa County under state rules closed fitness centers on July 13, though they could operate outdoors. Fitness centers reopened indoors at 10% capacity in early September.

“Every week has been a little bit busier,” Giovannoni said.

The state assigns each of its 58 counties a color based on COVID-19 spread, with each color having varying restrictions on businesses and activities. Colors run from the most-restrictive purple to red to orange to the least-restrictive yellow.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties are also in the orange tier.

For Napa County, moving from red to orange made Tuesday a red-letter day.

“Something we’ve all been eagerly anticipating,” county Board of Supervisors Diane Dillon said.

Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht came to Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting in an orange tie. He said he looked forward to having to find a yellow one.

“I think our community has really stepped up and has embraced the prevention methods,” Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said.