COVID-19 slashes available seasonal workers for growers in Napa and beyond

“We’ve been honest with our local contractors, and they understand that labor is scarce,” Michul said.

Producers in counties with more agricultural diversity and lower profit margins may not have that kind of flexibility. Sonoma County’s Dutton Ranch, which produces organic apples and wine grapes, has been using H2-A workers for 13 years, according to president and co-owner Steve Dutton. Dutton’s 92-man crew is due to arrive April 6. Seventy should qualify for interview waivers; the fate of the remaining 22 is up in the air.

“I’m very concerned, but I am expecting that things are going to happen (normally for the 70),” Dutton, who works with an immigration lawyer, said. He plans to drive to the consulate in Tijuana to arrange for their crossing. “No one has alerted us to say we’re not going to get our guys. And I’m optimistic that the other 22 will come in the next four to six weeks.”

If all goes as planned, Dutton expects the 70 men will be enough to handle the 1,200 acres of wine grapes and 180 acres of apples smattered across Dutton’s Sonoma County properties. But the sector as a whole may not fare as well, he said.