COVID-19 stimulus package could steer more than $15 million to Napa Valley schools

The latest round of federal assistance in response to the coronavirus pandemic may be the most bountiful yet to school systems, including those in the Napa Valley.
Public schools countywide can expect to receive about $15.68 million over the coming months through the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by President Biden earlier this month. The largest share of local funding, $12.59 million, would go to the Napa Valley Unified School District with nearly 17,000 students in Napa and American Canyon, according to a report by the EdSource education news website.
St. Helena Unified stands to receive $1.66 million from the new federal package’s portion reserved for K-12 education, Calistoga Joint Unified $870,391, the Napa County Office of Education $463,474 and Howell Mountain Elementary School $99,829, according to EdSource, which based its estimates on district enrollment and the amount of federal school funding districts receive based on their numbers of students from low-income families.
Ninety percent of California’s $15 billion portion will be passed directly to local school systems in the coming weeks based on their share of federal funding. School districts must use the funding toward the cost of safely reopening campuses and teaching during the COVID-19 emergency, with 20% of their portion reserved for helping children make up learning losses from a year of online-only instruction since the first campus shutdowns began in March 2020.
The federal stimulus plan’s overall aid to K-12 education totals about $122 billion, along with $7.2 billion to provide internet access to students and faculty. Another $39 billion is reserved for early childhood programs, such as a stabilization program for child care providers.
The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced the release of the first $81 billion in school assistance to the states.
Although EdSource estimated the total financial relief from three federal stimulus packages over the past year will average about $4,300 a student, that amount is expected to vary widely among districts, based on poverty levels.
While some wealthier Bay Area school districts like Pleasanton and Dublin may receive less than $600 per student, Napa County’s three comprehensive school districts all are forecast to receive larger shares. NVUSD’s projected share of the past year's federal relief efforts would equal $1,804 for each student, St. Helena’s $2,655, and Calistoga $2,695, EdSource reported.
To assist those who have been away from classrooms for a year, the Napa County Office of Education plans to bolster its four-week summer session by hiring more staff and focusing on social-emotional learning, according to Barbara Nemko, county schools superintendent.
“We want it to be intense and sustained,” she said Thursday of the summer program. “It might be additional instructional materials, additional tech, all the things that would make it more engaging and motivating for our kids. It’s a tremendous concern to educators around the country that in so many cases, teachers have been teaching for a year and don’t always get to see faces of their students.”
Local school districts also are likely to use stimulus funds to further safeguard classrooms for increased in-person teaching in the next school year, Nemko added — including better filtering for climate-control systems, handwashing stations, and even more tables and shade structures to move school lunches to a safer outdoor setting.
“We’re looking at whether kids have enough space and can be outside more, to be less likely to contract COVID,” she said. “What we’ve largely done until now is grab-and-go lunches, so we would like kids to be able to eat lunch outside. If we come back to full-day school we have to figure out how to do lunch, which may mean physical adaptations to our outdoor space.”
“… We need to figure out what it takes to make sure we have the proper mitigation, so we are sticking to what needs to be done to avoid outbreaks, because we want the kids to be in school and we want to assure their parents we have followed every rule.”
While the latest round of federal aid stands to help school districts like NVUSD recover the cost of COVID-19 safety measures that have been in use since a hybrid curriculum began Oct. 26, directors of other school systems in the country that are not as far down the path to reopening have said the assistance will not immediately lead to full classrooms this late in the school year.
One of the biggest obstacles to a wider-ranging reopening remains parent fears about the spread of the coronavirus in schools, said Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He said districts have to show parents they are safe, especially in traditionally underserved schools where bathrooms often lacked soap or working sinks even before the pandemic.
In Fairfax County in Northern Virginia, where schools earlier this month completed the transition from fully remote to a mix of remote and in-person learning, surveys indicate many families in the state's largest district may not want more time in classrooms.
The percentage of parents who say they prefer in-person learning over online has decreased in recent months, down to 47% this month from 56% in October, according to the district, which said parents have to feel prepared and safe sending their kids back.
Nearly half of U.S. elementary schools were open for full-time classroom learning as of February, according to a survey by the Biden administration.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
