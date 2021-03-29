COVID-19 stimulus package could steer more than $15 million to Napa Valley schools

“… We need to figure out what it takes to make sure we have the proper mitigation, so we are sticking to what needs to be done to avoid outbreaks, because we want the kids to be in school and we want to assure their parents we have followed every rule.”

While the latest round of federal aid stands to help school districts like NVUSD recover the cost of COVID-19 safety measures that have been in use since a hybrid curriculum began Oct. 26, directors of other school systems in the country that are not as far down the path to reopening have said the assistance will not immediately lead to full classrooms this late in the school year.

One of the biggest obstacles to a wider-ranging reopening remains parent fears about the spread of the coronavirus in schools, said Andre Perry, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. He said districts have to show parents they are safe, especially in traditionally underserved schools where bathrooms often lacked soap or working sinks even before the pandemic.

In Fairfax County in Northern Virginia, where schools earlier this month completed the transition from fully remote to a mix of remote and in-person learning, surveys indicate many families in the state's largest district may not want more time in classrooms.