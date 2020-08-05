COVID-19 temporarily closes Napa's Bistro Don Giovanni

Bistro Don Giovanni, one of Napa Valley's most popular and enduring restaurants, closed temporarily on Friday after an employee tested positive for the cororavirus. Since then two more employees have tested positive.
General manager Aaron Diaz said that when owner Giovanni Scala learned that the employee had tested positive, "that Friday afternoon he made the decision to close to keep the rest of the team and public safe."
Diaz said the three employees are all "doing OK" and are in self-quarantine.
"The city/county really needs to speed up test results for the public," Dias said, noting that several employees "who were tested almost two weeks ago" still have not received those test results.
All the employees have since been tested, he added. "Giovanni was contacted by Lydia Mondavi and we’re thankful with her assistance we are able to have a mobile unit/team N3 laboratory come out to test the whole team this week on premise. The restaurant is absorbing the cost with no expense to the employees and results are within three days."
Lydia Mondavi is the wife of Robert Mondavi, Jr., the son of Michael Mondavi and grandson of Robert Mondavi.
After Giovanni Scala and his wife, the late Donna Scala, opened Bistro Don Giovanni in north Napa in 1993, it quickly became a destination for both locals and visitors, and has remained one every since.
As to when the restaurant might re-open, Dias said, "Our first priority is to ensure our team's good health and the safety of our guests. Once we have confirmation of negative test results, and it’s safe to, we will then ask those ready to come back to work.
"We also are having a professional company come in and sanitize the restaurant inside and out," he added.
"From all of us," Diaz said, "we would like to thank our community for the continued support, and we look forward in reopening soon. Wear your masks and be safe."
Watch Now: How to properly wear and wash your cloth face mask
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.