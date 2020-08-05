COVID-19 temporarily closes Napa's Bistro Don Giovanni

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bistro Don Giovanni, one of Napa Valley's most popular and enduring restaurants, closed temporarily on Friday after an employee tested positive for the cororavirus. Since then two more employees have tested positive.

General manager Aaron Diaz said that when owner Giovanni Scala learned that the employee had tested positive, "that Friday afternoon he made the decision to close to keep the rest of the team and public safe."

Diaz said the three employees are all "doing OK" and are in self-quarantine.

"The city/county really needs to speed up test results for the public," Dias said, noting that several employees "who were tested almost two weeks ago" still have not received those test results.

All the employees have since been tested, he added. "Giovanni was contacted by Lydia Mondavi and we’re thankful with her assistance we are able to have a mobile unit/team N3 laboratory come out to test the whole team this week on premise. The restaurant is absorbing the cost with no expense to the employees and results are within three days."

Lydia Mondavi is the wife of Robert Mondavi, Jr., the son of Michael Mondavi and grandson of Robert Mondavi.