COVID-19 unemployment scam could hit $2 billion, bank tells California lawmakers

What's more, the bank froze an additional 62,000 accounts because they "triggered various fraud alert indicators," he wrote.

His letter suggests that criminals acted brazenly. The bank discovered that it had sent 76,000 debit cards to recipients in states that don't even border California. In some cases, hundreds of cards were sent to the same address, and there were "benefits issued to infants or children as well as centenarians," Putler wrote.

What's more, some of the perpetrators not only stole money, but filed additional claims with the banks, saying their accounts had been defrauded. In these cases, they received "temporary" credit from the bank "in the hundreds of millions of dollars ... essentially attempting to double-dip the fraudulent removal of funds," the bank official wrote.

The letter stoked new outrage among the state's watchdogs — and warnings that things are going to get uglier.

"I only think the number is going to go north," said Michael Hestrin, Riverside County district attorney.

Greg Totten, Ventura County DA, noted that only two weeks ago, prosecutors estimated the fraud's toll appeared to be about $400 million with potential to go to $1 billion.