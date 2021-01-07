COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Napa County; officials lay out schedule

Tier 2 of Phase 1B, set to begin in April, will make residents between the ages of 65 and 75 eligible, alongside shelter residents, workers in “critical manufacturing,” the incarcerated, the homeless and residents of “sheltering facilities.”

From there, eligibility widens: phase 1C includes residents 50 years of age or older, or residents between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities. It also includes workers across essential sectors, including government operations, waste or water management and community service. That phase is forecast to begin in May, Relucio said, emphasizing these timelines are highly contingent upon the availability of vaccines and the infrastructure to administer them.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

County residents under the age of 50 who are not essential workers and do not have pre-existing conditions should not expect to be vaccinated until at least the summer — June or July, Relucio added.

Vaccine rollout is made logistically complicated because of the procedure that must be followed upon administering the shot, experts have said. It takes time to explain the vaccine and its possible side effects to patients, who then may have additional questions. And each recipient must be observed for 15 minutes after they’ve been given the shot in case of allergic reaction.