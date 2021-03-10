COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens are coming, experts say

The COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were only tested in adults; as such, they're only authorized for use in those age 18 and up. Like Pfizer, Moderna has begun testing its vaccine in minors, while Johnson & Johnson has committed to doing so in the first half of 2021. (So has AstraZeneca, though its vaccine has not yet been authorized for use in any age group in the U.S.)

Dr. Richard Malley, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Boston Children's Hospital, said the trials in minors will be looking at whether the vaccines are able to induce an immune response. Essentially, investigators will vaccinate half their minors and give the other half a placebo and then, weeks later, test their blood for the presence of coronavirus antibodies. Those results will be compared to the antibody levels seen in adults.

That's a little different from the way clinical trials are done in adults, where tens of thousands of participants were administered either vaccines or placebos and researchers simply watched and waited to see how many cases of COVID-19 emerged in each group. (The vaccines were deemed effective because the people who got them were far less likely to become ill than the people who got the placebos.)