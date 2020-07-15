COVID cases continue to surge in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa County is on a path to set a new one-week record for COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 31 new cases on Wednesday, making it 84 cases for the week so far with two more days to report. The record is 106 cases set the week ending July 3. Last week's total was 101 cases.

Although cases are rising, the number of Napa County residents who are hospitalized dropped from 13 to 10 on Wednesday.

There have been 561 confirmed cases since March, with four deaths. The most recent death was reported June 17.

The county's website noted that local cases doubled in the 19 days up to July 10. The volume of daily cases has picked up since then, putting Napa County on the state's "watch list" and triggering additional business reclosures on Monday.

Last week, the county ordered bars closed and a stop to indoor restaurant dining. At noon Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered further closures in Napa and other counties on the state’s watch list, including barber shops and beauty parlors, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.