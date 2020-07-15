COVID cases continue to surge in Napa County

Napa County is on a path to set a new one-week record for COVID-19 cases.
The county reported 31 new cases on Wednesday, making it 84 cases for the week so far with two more days to report. The record is 106 cases set the week ending July 3. Last week's total was 101 cases.
Although cases are rising, the number of Napa County residents who are hospitalized dropped from 13 to 10 on Wednesday.
There have been 561 confirmed cases since March, with four deaths. The most recent death was reported June 17.
The county's website noted that local cases doubled in the 19 days up to July 10. The volume of daily cases has picked up since then, putting Napa County on the state's "watch list" and triggering additional business reclosures on Monday.
Last week, the county ordered bars closed and a stop to indoor restaurant dining. At noon Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered further closures in Napa and other counties on the state’s watch list, including barber shops and beauty parlors, indoor malls and offices for noncritical industries.
The county reports increased person-to-person spread with unknown exposure and spread from smaller household clusters, as well as cases linked to gatherings and occupational exposure.
Currently, 55% of local cases are male, 45% female. Hispanics comprise 54% of cases, non-Hispanic whites 19%, with 16% listed as "unknown" and 10% as "other."
Fifty-two percent of cases are between ages 18 and 49, 23% between 50 and 64; 16% under 18 and 9% over 64.
Statewide, there have been 347,000 COVID-19 cases and 7,227 deaths.
Napa County coronavirus demographics can be found online at countyofnapa.org/coronavirus. To see how the county is measuring up under other criteria, including hospital capacity, go to: https://bit.ly/3ixWgDo
Napa County is encouraging people with exposure risk to be tested for the coronavirus. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19.
